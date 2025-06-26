The squad includes four players who earned a first call-up to the T20 side.
Conrad not putting a line through Nortje’s name after latest injury setback
'We are obviously very worried when injuries occur regularly — and in Anrich’s case it’s the second or third stress fracture'
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Shukri Conrad doesn’t know what the future holds for Anrich Nortjé, but the Proteas' head coach is not willing to put an end to the fast bowler’s career yet.
Nortje suffered yet another stress fracture that thwarted his chance of participating in this year's Major League Cricket (MLC) competition in the US — and more crucially the chance to make an impression ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.
“I really feel for Anna,” Conrad said on Thursday after naming the 14-man squad for a T20 triangular series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand that starts on July 14.
Conrad confirmed Nortje would have been included in the South Africa squad had he featured in the US T20 competition.
“I don’t know how long he is going to be out,” he said.
The 31-year-old fast bowler, who last played for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final a year ago, asked not to be included among CSA’s nationally contracted players as he wanted to focus on recovery and playing in T20 Leagues.
Nevertheless, he was called up to the squad for last season’s T20 series against Pakistan and would have featured in the Tests against them, but suffered a fractured toe while batting in the nets. That misfortune came shortly after he’d returned from a stress fracture that had ended his chances of playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
“We are obviously very worried when injuries occur regularly — and in Anrich’s case it’s the second or third stress fracture. That is concerning,” said Conrad.
“It's still too early to talk about his future and we will definitely not be drawing a line through his name. He’s 31 — there is every chance he can fight back.”
Nortje’s absence has been offset by the return of Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee. Burger missed all of last season with a stress fracture too but has featured for the Texas Super Kings in the MLC. Coetzee, who suffered a groin injury that ended his 2024-25 season, has seen action in the IPL and the MLC lately.
“It is great to have a semblance of what our fast bowling stocks could look like when all the guys are fit and ready to play,” said Conrad.
With Aiden Markram on an extended break after a long home summer followed by the IPL and then the World Test Championship final, Rassie van der Dussen will lead the Proteas in Zimbabwe.
The tri-series marks the start of South Africa's preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup in India, said Conrad.
“Our sights are firmly set on what the T20 World Cup squad could look like and the guys who are selected have the inside lane for staking a claim for a boarding pass for that flight to India.”
Burger and Coetzee return to provide pace for Proteas in T20 tri-series
The squad includes four players who earned a first call-up to the T20 side.
Corbin Bosch and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who are both in the Test squad in Zimbabwe, were chosen for their good stints in the SA20 this year; while Senuran Muthusamy, who was not included in the Test squad, is one of three spinners with a chance to impress.
Rubin Hermann is a surprising selection, but Conrad explained how his versatility saw him sneak in ahead of his much heralded younger brother Jordan: “He and Jordan are both left-handers, but Rubin offers versatility. He can bat at the top of the order, and he’s also finished games. We only have Davey Miller, as a left-hander, in that top/middle order.”
SA T20 squad for Zimbabwe Triangular Series:
Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane
