Cricket

Captain Cummins backs youngster Konstas as Australia cruise to West Indies win

28 June 2025 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sam Konstas of Australia during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England.
Sam Konstas of Australia during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Captain Pat Cummins backed inexperienced opener Sam Konstas to deliver on the international stage despite the youngster's struggles against the West Indies as Australia won the first Test in Bridgetown by 159 runs on Friday.

The highly-rated 19-year-old was out for three runs as the Australians made a slow start to the first innings and scored five in his second spell at the crease, but Cummins threw his support behind the Sydney-born right-hander.

“One of the hard things about playing Test cricket is you get thrown different conditions all the time,” said Cummins.

“You might not have the flying hours under your belt as a youngster coming in, so you've got to come in and work out your craft on the bigger stage.

“The hardest thing when the pitch is doing a lot is getting out of your little bubble, trying to score and take good options, which is really hard in these conditions. You saw today how hard it can be to fire a few shots.

“Sammy tried a few different options yesterday, not too many worked out. But (I have) full confidence.”

Conrad not putting a line through Nortje’s name after latest injury setback

'We are obviously very worried when injuries occur regularly — and in Anrich’s case it’s the second or third stress fracture.'
Sport
2 days ago

Both Konstas and Cameron Green, at number three, struggled but the Australians were set up for victory by the batting performances of Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey.

The West Indies were left to chase a target of 301 to win but, with Josh Hazlewood producing a bowling masterclass to claim five wickets for 43 runs, the hosts were dismissed for 141 as the match ended with two days remaining.

“The wicket was playing a lot of tricks,” said Cummins. “I thought we might make decent inroads, but I didn't think we'd get 10. Always nice to get a couple of days off.

“I thought those three (Head, Webster and Carey) were brilliant. They kept the scoreboard ticking over. They took really good options and they were always looking to score. That was the difference.

“We turned up today thinking that we wouldn't get a big lead, it was 50-50 really and those guys took the game away from West Indies. I thought all three of those were really impressive.”

MORE:

Burger and Coetzee return to provide pace for Proteas in T20 tri-series

Series in Zimbabwe will be Shukri Conrad’s first assignment in T20 format, while Rob Walter will oversee New Zealand
Sport
2 days ago

‘Special’ Pretorius to make Test debut for Proteas against Zimbabwe

‘They’re a special breed, the type of players who announce themselves on the biggest stage’
Sport
23 hours ago

Brevis could add more oomph to Proteas Test side, with bat and ball

His presence in both the Test and T20 squads in Zimbabwe suggests Dewald Brevis will play an increasingly bigger role for the Proteas in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Bazball with brains’ — England’s refined style could yield results this year

Exhilarating five-wicket first Test win over India achieved by 10th-highest successful run chase in history
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Danny Jordaan must leave Safa: Lucas Radebe Soccer
  2. WATCH | International pundits rave about Sundowns’ football at World Cup Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mhlongo and Holomisa on Pirates coach Ouaddou and state of ... Soccer
  4. AmaZulu’s attempts to lure two players hit contractual snags, sources say Soccer
  5. Jordaan’s opponents say they will bring motion to step aside as Safa president Soccer

Latest Videos

Preserving amapiano: How can SA protect its cultural legacy?
North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS