Proteas dominate in Bulawayo despite heroic hundred from Williams

South Africa maintained a significant advantage despite Sean Williams’ sixth century in the opening Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The Proteas will start day three on 49/1, a lead of 216 runs, after they bowled out Zimbabwe for 251, halfway through the final session.

Williams, 38, scored 137, to hold the Zimbabwean innings together, while the rest of his teammates struggled against a South African attack for whom debutant Codi Yusuf and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder were the stand out performers.

Mulder finished with 4/50 while Yusuf, who took his maiden Test wicket with his fifth ball, ended with figures of 3/42 in 14 overs.

The Proteas declared their first innings overnight on 418/9, a total that didn’t seem likely when they slumped to 23/3 in the first hour of day one. But centuries from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, also making his debut, and Corbin Bosch, who finished with 100 not out, gave stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj the chance to allow his bowlers to make use of the pitch in chilly conditions on Sunday morning.

Yusuf did superbly, inducing a false shot from Takudzwa Kaitano, to pick up his first wicket in the first over. His second followed shortly afterwards, when Nick Welch swung wildly at a wide delivery that was edged to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Kwena Maphaka who struggled with his rhythm through three different spells, inflicted further damage, when a bouncer struck Brian Bennett flush on the front of the helmet. The aggressive opener had hit four fours and was on 19, but was forced to retire and was later withdrawn from the Test match because of concussion. He was replaced by Prince Masvaure.

Williams led Zimbabwe’s best period of the match thereafter, punishing the short ball and also using his feet to upset Maharaj’s lengths.