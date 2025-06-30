Mulder makes merry and Bosch takes late wicket to keep Proteas on top

Wiaan Mulder provided further proof that perhaps the No.3 spot may be a long-term option for his Test career, with the second century of his career, and his first in his new position in the top order.
While Zimbabwe’s attack is nowhere near the quality of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins, who Mulder played so effectively against in the second innings of the World Test Championship final, the early loss of an opener in each innings, meant Mulder was under pressure when he arrived at the crease.
Unfortunately for Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, who Mulder acknowledged was difficult to handle in the first innings and then late on the second day, wasn’t able to bowl on Monday morning because he was feeling unwell.
But there is a different kind of pressure for batters when conditions are in their favour, and Mulder showed the requisite responsibility to take advantage against an attack with just one front-line seam bowler. Again there was a lot of loose bowling from the home spinners, allowing Mulder to display his attacking repertoire.
At the other end, Tony de Zorzi (31) and David Bedingham (35) wasted their opportunities. De Zorzi, who missed out on the WTC final, again flashed at a delivery outside his off stump, with the edge easily taken by Sean Williams at second slip.
In the first innings, Williams dropped De Zorzi in the same spot, before the left-hander was dismissed, caught at third slip also off the bowling of Tanaka Chivanga. There is an issue for De Zorzi in that region that he needs to resolve if he wants to win back his spot when everyone is available.
Bedingham, who made a three-ball duck in the first innings, can be forgiven for his dismissal as he was trying to keep the scoring rate high and pulled a short ball from Wellington Masakadza straight to Williams at midwicket. That he missed out on a score of more substance may concern him, especially given the contributions of debutants Pretorius and Dewald Brevis on the first day.
Mulder makes merry and Bosch takes late wicket to keep Proteas on top
South Africa snuck in a final over at the end of the day and their alertness paid dividends with Corbin Bosch claiming the wicket of Zimbabwean opener Tukudzwa Kaitano to leave the hosts on 32/1 at the end of day three of the first Test in Bulawayo.
Kaitano was comfortably caught at second slip by Lhuan-dre Pretorius off the second ball of an over that the Zimbabwean opener, may feel shouldn’t have been bowled. The Proteas had already completed the requisite number of overs for the day, but Kaitano’s opening partner Prince Masvaure — a concussion replacement for Brian Bennett — didn’t engage in any gamesmanship to ensure that Keshav Maharaj’s over was the last of the day.
It opened the door for the Proteas who will have a new batter to target on Tuesday morning. South Africa were bowled out for 369 in the final session, leaving Zimbabwe a target of 537.
Mulder remained cool, and went to his hundred with a sumptuous drive before lunch as the Proteas continued to dominate.
Pretorius after scoring 153 in the first innings, was bowled by a spectacular leg-break from Vincent Masekesa, that pitched 60cm outside the left-hander’s off stump, before cannoning into it. Brevis’ dismissal was less the result of good bowling from the wrist-spinner and more his own recklessness, as he was bowled for three.
Needing a boundary to reach 150, Mulder tried to smash Wessly Madhevere over the longest part of the field, but was well caught by Kaitano at midwicket. But 147, that included 17 fours and two sixes, will certainly provide Mulder and coach Shukri Conrad with belief that he can perform at No.3 and with more important assignments later in the year in the subcontinent. It is a role that will allow the Proteas to tinker with the balance of the starting XI, on pitches that will almost certainly spin.
The Proteas pressed on with their second innings through the tea break, with stand-in captain Maharaj to register a sixth half-century.
With surface taking turn, Maharaj, who had Masvaure dropped on five by De Zorzi at short-leg, will be setting himself up for a long spell while giving the seamers short bursts from the City End, where there is still some inconsistent bounce for them to target.
