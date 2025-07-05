'Prince' Gill joins elite with 430-run haul at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill joined elite company when he followed up his captain's knock of 269 in the first innings with 161 in the second as England struggled to find a chink in the armour of the man nicknamed "The Prince" at Edgbaston on Saturday.

As India piled on the runs to set the hosts a mammoth target of 608, Gill became only the fifth man to score 400 runs in a test, joining an illustrious list including England's Graham Gooch, Australian Mark Taylor, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and West Indian Brian Lara.

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad took 604 test wickets but struggled to find a weakness in Gill's batting.

"As a bowler, I'll be looking for technical things so I could expose him, but he's not shown any obvious signs of dismissal and he's played stylishly," Broad told Sky Sports.

"He's played with huge responsibility, under big pressure. It's breathtaking and deserves all the applause he is going to get."

India have never won a test match at Edgbaston but the venue will go down in history as the first ground where they registered more than 1,000 runs in a test match (1,011).