His 27 in the second innings at Lord’s proved Conrad’s hunch that Mulder could bat at three and in the easier conditions in Bulawayo against a less threatening attack, Mulder has taken advantage of the opportunity to secure the spot on a long-term basis.
Bedingham on Sunday and last week Lhuan-dre Pretorius in his debut have both praised Mulder for the calm he has brought in two tricky situations the Proteas were in when they batted with him.
Bedingham’s 82 was much needed by the right hander, who had last made a 50 against Bangladesh in Chittagong in October. Despite a solid 45 in the first innings at Lord’s followed by an unbeaten 21 as South Africa claimed the World Test Championship mace, there’s been a growing feeling that Bedingham has needed to contribute more. That feeling only grew after Pretorius’ explosive debut alongside Dewald Brevis’s half-century in his first Test last week.
“I’d like to score hundreds, but I would have taken 82. For the last six months I haven’t felt myself, so it was quite nice to get some runs and bat the way I know I can,” he said.
As for Monday’s plans, Bedingham said South Africa’s quick scoring on the first day — with a scoring rate comfortably above five runs an over — has given them some security. “We’ve scored quickly, so that allows us to bat even longer. I’m not sure about the target [we want], but if we bat aggressively in the morning we can get a certain score.”
Bedingham praises Mulder’s composure for Proteas
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Wiaan Mulder didn’t have much to say during his partnership with David Bedingham.
At 24/2 in the 14th over of South Africa's first innings on day one of the second Test in Bulawayo on Sunday, when he joined Mulder, Bedingham knew the task was clear. The South African openers, Tony de Zorzi and debutant Lesego Senokwane, had allowed the Zimbabwean new ball bowlers to gain the upper hand, and the task for the two most experienced batters in the top order was clear. Reverse the pressure.
“It was about facing a certain number of balls and then trusting the surface, and the way Wessie played made me feel a lot more at ease,” Bedingham said.
Mulder, known as ‘Wessie’ on account of him hailing from the West Rand in Johannesburg, certainly played in a manner that suggested batting was easy. “This pitch had less bounce than in the first Test,” said Bedingham.
“Maybe they missed a trick by bowling first.”
That might be the understatement of the year. But for a brief period around tea, when Tanaka Chivanga got the ball to reverse, there was nothing in the surface for the Zimbabwe bowlers. Mulder meanwhile, made merry. He finished Sunday unbeaten on 264 and is within touching distance of Graeme Smith’s South African record of 277 for the highest score by a South African captain. If he gets passed that, Hashim Amla’s 311 — the highest Test score by a South African — will be within his sights too.
“As a team we all really enjoy each other’s success, but to see Wessie especially do well, the team really appreciates it,” said Bedingham.
“I know how hard he’s worked for the last five years, he’s worked his arse off, I’m really happy for Wessie.”
Mulder has not had it easy. He came up from school straight into the professional ranks with everyone burdening him with enormous expectations. Having eventually gained comfort in the national side through support from Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad, he was then tasked with batting at No 3 in the World Test Championship final, against one of the finest attacks of the last 20 years.
His 27 in the second innings at Lord’s proved Conrad’s hunch that Mulder could bat at three and in the easier conditions in Bulawayo against a less threatening attack, Mulder has taken advantage of the opportunity to secure the spot on a long-term basis.
Bedingham on Sunday and last week Lhuan-dre Pretorius in his debut have both praised Mulder for the calm he has brought in two tricky situations the Proteas were in when they batted with him.
Bedingham’s 82 was much needed by the right hander, who had last made a 50 against Bangladesh in Chittagong in October. Despite a solid 45 in the first innings at Lord’s followed by an unbeaten 21 as South Africa claimed the World Test Championship mace, there’s been a growing feeling that Bedingham has needed to contribute more. That feeling only grew after Pretorius’ explosive debut alongside Dewald Brevis’s half-century in his first Test last week.
“I’d like to score hundreds, but I would have taken 82. For the last six months I haven’t felt myself, so it was quite nice to get some runs and bat the way I know I can,” he said.
As for Monday’s plans, Bedingham said South Africa’s quick scoring on the first day — with a scoring rate comfortably above five runs an over — has given them some security. “We’ve scored quickly, so that allows us to bat even longer. I’m not sure about the target [we want], but if we bat aggressively in the morning we can get a certain score.”
READ MORE:
Marvellous Mulder eyes records as Proteas dominate day 1
Patience and more match time will see Proteas bowler Kwena Maphaka fulfil his potential
Mulder to lead Proteas after Maharaj picks up groin injury
Two more debutants as Proteas go in search of series win in Bulawayo
With Mulder in the mix the Proteas are starting to find more balance
Test cricket crucial to Zimbabwe’s future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos