Meanwhile, David Bedingham, who would have noticed how well Pretorius and Dewald Brevis played last week, knew he needed to produce an innings that quashed any doubts there may be about his role. The nature of the pitch and the way Zimbabwe bowled would have aided his quest and he played with composure alongside Mulder.
Two outside edges, neither of which went near fielders, were the only moments of concern for the elegant right-hander, and his innings featured plenty of stylish back-foot drives and, of course, pull shots as Zimbabwe persisted with their ill-judged short-ball plan. The third-wicket partnership was worth 184 as Zimbabwe once again wilted under Bulawayo’s blue skies.
Bedingham would have been frustrated to miss out on a second Test century, but he was the victim of a good delivery from Chivanga, who briefly got the ball to reverse swing just before tea. Bedingham was trapped lbw for 82, a wicket that gave the home team some belief, but which quickly dissipated after the interval.
Pretorius unleashed some typically flamboyant shots as he made 78, sharing a partnership of 217 off only 185 balls with Mulder, although he was troubled when an errant throw from Matigimu hit him on the right wrist.
That discomfort may have played a role in the loose shot Pretorius played that saw him sky a catch to Masakadza late in the day — although boredom may also have played its part.
Marvellous Mulder eyes records as Proteas dominate day 1
On a flat Queens Sports Ground track, SA captain will be eyeing triple hundred
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Wiaan Mulder couldn’t have wished for more on his first day as South Africa’s captain, scoring a maiden Test double hundred that gave his side firm control of the second Test against Zimbabwe.
Mulder will resume on 264 at Queens Sports Ground in Bulawayo and will be eyeing a triple hundred on Monday, with his side already in a dominant position on 465/4.
The home team were again left pondering several decisions — starting with the composition of their bowling unit, why skipper Craig Ervine chose to bat on a flat and lifeless pitch and why they tried a short-ball plan to a batter who grew up on the highveld and plays his domestic cricket at the Wanderers.
It was an awful day for Zimbabwe, who showed signs of promise in the first Test but shot themselves in the foot on Sunday. That included the otherwise impressive Tanaka Chivanga, bowling Mulder off a no-ball late in the day, with the stand-in South African captain on 247.
After choosing just two front-line seamers in the first Test, for this match they’ve included Kundai Matigimu to lend Blessing Muzarabani and Chivanga support, but on a dry surface South Africa’s choice to pick two front-line spinners looks like the right one.
As the last session unfolded, they looked increasingly strained — though Matigimu, playing his first Test and just his sixth first-class match, took the wicket of Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
Mulder relished the opportunity to captain the side after Keshav Maharaj was forced to return to South Africa because of a groin strain. A week after scoring 147, the 27-year-old, who came to the crease in the 10th over, calmly set about acclimatising to conditions that were favourable for batting, and helped himself to a third Test century.
With the exception of an outside edge against Wellington Masakadza’s left-arm spin and a misjudgement when trying to withdraw from a pull shot against Blessing Muzarabani, Mulder had an easy ride.
It took 214 balls for him to reach 200, the second fastest double hundred for South Africa, behind Herschelle Gibbs, who achieved the landmark off 211 deliveries against Pakistan at Newlands in 2003.
There were concerns for South Africa at the start, with the openers, Tony de Zorzi and Lesego Senokwane, both failing.
None of the three openers who’ve been given an opportunity in this series have caused Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton to be concerned about their spots when South Africa begins its challenge in the 2027 World Test Championship later this year.
De Zorzi’s been dropped twice in the slips. He’s been caught there twice and on Sunday was dismissed by Chivanga trying to force a short ball of the back foot, which he hit straight to Nick Welch, who held a good catch at point.
After making one and 13 in the first Test, Matthew Breetzke was dropped for Senokwane, but the debutant looked nervous and was stuck on the crease for most of his innings of three in which he faced 36 balls. He was given out lbw after missing a straight ball from Masakadza, and despite admitting before the Test that he wasn’t an extravagant shot-maker, he needs to find a way to assert himself if he’s going to be an attractive option for the Proteas.
Patience and more match time will see Proteas bowler Kwena Maphaka fulfil his potential
