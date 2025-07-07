Mulder sets highest Proteas Test score to sit among greats, eyes Lara’s 400

Resuming on 264 on Monday morning, Mulder continued to play with the same composed demeanour that was such a feature of his batting on the first day. Despite a streaky outside edge through the vacant third slip for four to get his innings going, the rest of the boundaries hit on day two were all struck with the kind of style and authority that made Amla such a relentless operator.

Mulder became the 29th batter in Test history to reach 300, flicking a full toss from Tanaka Chivanga to fine leg. He achieved that milestone off the 297th ball he’d faced, the second-fastest in terms of balls faced behind India’s superstar Virender Sehwag, who needed 278 balls when he did so against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

He is also the ninth captain to make a triple century, joining a list that also includes Lara, who was West Indies skipper in 2004 when he set the world record against England in Antigua. Mulder is in a league of his own, however, in becoming the first player to make 300 in his first match as captain.

Once he’d passed Amla, he opened his shoulders playing in the manner that made a declaration at lunch seem inevitable. The Proteas have already reached their sixth-highest Test total. Mulder’s teammates and the management will surely insist he makes an attempt at Lara’s record.