Error-ridden Proteas downed by efficient New Zealand

SA paid the price for a sloppy display with ball and then bat, slumping to a 21-run defeat against New Zealand in their second match of the triangular T20 series in Harare.

The Black Caps recovered from 74/5 halfway through their innings, to register 173/5, thanks to an unbeaten sixth wicket partnership worth 103 between Tim Robinson and debutant Bevon Jacobs.

Despite some thrilling hitting by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, the Proteas’s innings lacked rhythm with too many batters throwing their wickets away. Their skipper Rassie van der Dussen wasn’t too bothered however.

“We just couldn’t get it together with the bat,” said Van der Dussen, who is standing in for Aiden Markram, who is on an extended break after the World Test Championship final.

“There is a certain way that we want to play and you have to take the rough with the smooth. You have to accept that you will get it wrong sometimes, which is why these series’ are there, to try different things and different guys and hone in on a game plan we want to execute. So sometimes you get it wrong, but that’s fine.”