Prince cited the impact of Dewald Brevis, who in his past two innings scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 217.14. While there was a query about whether it was important for Brevis to make 50 and see out the game, Prince said it was more important to affect the outcome than be worried about personal milestones.
“It’s not about getting to 50. It’s about playing an innings that can make an impact to win the game. Brevis did that in the first game and he was perhaps on track to do that [on Wednesday], but sometimes it goes for you and others it doesn’t.”
Brevis made 35 off 18 balls, hitting three sixes, and while he was at the crease South Africa had a chance of beating the Black Caps. Having struck two sixes in the 12th over bowled by Matt Henry, in chasing a third the precocious right-hander was caught off the last ball of the over on the long-on boundary.
Rather than chastise for that error, Prince and Conrad are more likely to encourage such endeavour. The Proteas have lost the services of Heinrich Klaasen in the middle order but Brevis’ two innings in the triangular series in Zimbabwe, with the form he showed in the SA20, domestically for the Northerns Titans and in a brief stint with the Chennai Super Kings, indicated a readiness to step into Klaasen’s position. What he needs is support and he, with other young tyros including Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka, must be given time on the international stage.
Proteas coaches will back aggressive style, even if it leads to defeat
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images
From experimental line-ups to switching the batting order and playing more aggressively, the Proteas are showing they are willing to accept losses while building towards next year’s T20 World Cup.
So mistakes will be made, as was the case on a few occasions in Wednesday's 21-run loss to New Zealand in Harare in their second Tri-Series match. But batting coach Ashwell Prince said he and head coach Shukri Conrad want to ensure players’ natural styles come to the fore.
“It’s about people going out there, playing on the front foot — by that we mean if being aggressive is your style, then play that way, that is what we try to encourage,” said Prince.
Similar thinking has driven the success of the Test side in the past 18 months.
“These guys are talented youngsters. You have to be mindful that they are coming onto the biggest stage at 18 and 19 years old. We need to have patience with these guys, we are fully confident in their abilities and trust them to do their thing,” said Prince.
The newly appointed Proteas selection convener Patrick Maroney will in all probability support that mindset. Maroney has worked provincially at the Central Gauteng Lions — serving on the board at the union at one stage — and been a national U-19 selector, where he worked with Conrad and has more than 20 years' experience.
Maroney will appoint an independent selector, who with Conrad will be responsible for choosing Proteas squads. Maroney will report to the director of national teams, Enoch Nkwe.
“His deep understanding of the game, combined with decades of experience in talent identification and selection at various levels, makes him the ideal person for the job,” said Nkwe.
Maroney will take up his role on August 1.
