Cricket

Incredible India batting effort earns tourists draw in fourth Test against England

27 July 2025 - 19:09 By Reuters
India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

An incredible battling effort earned India a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test against England on Sunday, denying the hosts a series victory in the process.

After losing two wickets before they had even scored a run in their second innings, India remained undaunted despite trailing England by 311 runs and they batted for over five sessions for the loss of only two more wickets. They closed the final day on 425-4 to secure a draw at Old Trafford.

A courageous hundred from skipper Shubman Gill, his fourth of the series, and dogged unbeaten centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar late on gave the home crowd very little to shout about on a tough day for the hosts.

England did everything they could with the bat, posting 669 in their first innings — their fifth-highest Test total. A disappointing effort with the ball ultimately cost them victory.

A tantalising, closely contested series remains 2-1 to England. The hosts must avoid defeat in the final Test at the Oval in London, starting on Thursday, to seal the series.

