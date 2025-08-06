From sidekick to showstopper, India's Siraj reinvents himself in England

Mohammed Siraj landed in England as Jasprit Bumrah's trusted sidekick and then produced a stellar display across five gruelling tests to prove that he possesses both the heart and the craft to lead India's pace battery.

India arrived with a depleted attack after veteran seamer Mohammed Shami was deemed unfit for the tour and pace spearhead Bumrah available only for three of the five tests as part of his workload management.

It meant Siraj had to shoulder a bigger responsibility and the 31-year-old responded with a lion-hearted effort — playing all five tests and finishing the series as its highest wicket-taker.

Thanks largely to his never-say-die attitude, India drew the series 2-2, winning in Birmingham and at the Oval — incidentally matches that Bumrah sat out.

Siraj bowled a staggering 185-odd overs in the series claiming 23 wickets and drawing 283 false shots — edges or misses — according to data and analytics provider CricViz.

England coach Brendon McCullum was among those impressed by Siraj's tireless aggression.