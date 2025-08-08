“It was a relief, but the show moves on and moving towards the T20 World Cup, the approach will be a bit different. Now there's no fear of anything.”
Rabada is relishing a reprisal of the rivalry between Australia and South Africa.
“It's always hard cricket being played, good cricket,” he said. “Whenever we play Australia, I feel they get the best out of us because they're in our faces and we like that.”
Rababa, who turned 30 in May, has not played since the WTC final in London.
“I've had quite a long break so that's been awesome. Maintenance work consistently has to be done because the volume of cricket is quite a bit.”
The Australia tour comes before next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa, and South Africa hope the experience will benefit the young players in their squad.
“For me that's exciting to see them raring to go. It's about trying to see where we're at as a team, moving into almost like another generation,” Rabada added.
Time to move on from South Africa’s WTC win, says Rabada
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
South Africa’s leading paceman Kagiso Rabada says it is time to move on from the euphoria of beating Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final while admitting a belated major trophy success has come as a relief to his team.
Rabada will lead South Africa’s attack as they take on Australia in three T20s and ODIs starting in Darwin on Sunday.
“It was special and I've done so many interviews on that since,” Rabada said of South Africa’s victory over Australia at Lord’s in June.
“It's time to move on. I don't think we'll forget about that ever as a team and South Africa won't ever [forget], but time to move on now,” he told a press conference on Thursday.
The five-wicket win in the WTC final followed several frustrating near misses for South Africa in limited-overs World Cups.
Back in Proteas, Brevis savours dream of playing Australia after silencing the noise
“It was a relief, but the show moves on and moving towards the T20 World Cup, the approach will be a bit different. Now there's no fear of anything.”
Rabada is relishing a reprisal of the rivalry between Australia and South Africa.
“It's always hard cricket being played, good cricket,” he said. “Whenever we play Australia, I feel they get the best out of us because they're in our faces and we like that.”
Rababa, who turned 30 in May, has not played since the WTC final in London.
“I've had quite a long break so that's been awesome. Maintenance work consistently has to be done because the volume of cricket is quite a bit.”
The Australia tour comes before next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa, and South Africa hope the experience will benefit the young players in their squad.
“For me that's exciting to see them raring to go. It's about trying to see where we're at as a team, moving into almost like another generation,” Rabada added.
MORE:
New era for Proteas selection after Moroney joins CSA to lead team picks
From sidekick to showstopper, India's Siraj reinvents himself in England
India hail captain Gill and his ‘Supermen’ after Oval heist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos