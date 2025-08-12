Record-breaking Brevis cuts Australia to smithereens

Dewald Brevis’s solution for the problem created by all the expectations of him as a junior, was to be himself more often (and not the guy he’s still compared with) and perhaps more importantly, have fun.

On Tuesday that policy continued to bear fruit with the 22-year-old registering the highest score by a Proteas batter in a T20 International, with a remarkable unbeaten 125 against Australia in Darwin.

It surpassed Faf du Plessis’s 119, scored against the West Indies 10 years ago.

Brevis’s innings helped South Africa reach 218/7, setting up a 53-run victory in the second game of the three-match series and helping restore confidence for the side after a scratchy start on Sunday.

The bowlers were able to deliver smart changes of pace despite the difficulty holding the ball because of heavy dew at the Marrara Stadium, bowling Australia out for the second consecutive time and snapping a six-match losing run against them dating back to February 2020.