Brevis always believed he could prosper on the international stage
Australian captain Mitchell Marsh could only laugh, as did the rest of the Proteas team, while watching Dewald Brevis’ astonishing record-breaking innings in the second T20 International against Australia on Tuesday.
“I was telling Aiden (Markram) he mistimed quite a few sixes tonight. He’s a really powerful man,” the Australian T20 captain said with a big smile.
“The boys were laughing,” Markram admitted.
“He hits it miles, it was quite freakish.”
Brevis’s 125 not out, that helped SA to a 53-run victory in Darwin, was the fulfilment of long held hopes for a precocious talent who announced himself to the cricket world at the under-19 World Cup in 2022.
He was almost immediately expected to transfer the ability to the senior ranks, earning an IPL deal with the Mumbai Indians a few months later, while in South Africa he became the face of the new SA20 tournament in 2023.
Along with the comparisons with AB de Villiers, it was a lot to pin on a kid and it was little wonder Brevis buckled.
The subsequent criticism was totally unwarranted, and SA cricket is lucky Brevis was able to show such maturity and patience as he undertook his journey at his own speed.
He is 22 years old, but acknowledged on Tuesday after his innings that the timing was right and the mistakes he made early in his career have served him well.
“I made the commitment, with a few people I trust, to be the original Dewald,” said Brevis.
True DB certainly announced himself on the senior international stage with Tuesday’s performance, which included 12 fours and eight sixes off only 56 balls.
He started his innings at a tricky time, with SA again not taking advantage in the power play and slumping to 57/3 in the seventh over when skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed for 18.
However, once he’d got a feel for conditions, and relying on his plan to “play each ball on its merits”, Brevis thrived.
The shot making was devastating down the ground where he mixed style, innovation and power to bamboozle Australia.
“It’s my natural way of hitting,” he said of his ability to strike the ball straight.
“If it's there it happens. I don’t try to do it. I’m just trying to be myself.”
After being handed his international debut against Australia in 2023, Brevis was dropped after two games, and only returned to the Proteas side in Zimbabwe last month.
“It was tough to be a part of it and then be left out, but I’m extremely grateful because it’s also a part of your journey and it's what makes you stronger,” he said.
“It’s a big reason I’m playing the way I am. I had to make the mistakes all the senior players have warned me about. It's important to go through that and to be here now.”
It was in the last season for Northerns and MI Cape Town in the SA20 that Brevis showed he was a grown up, more comfortable in his own skin and wanting to be himself.
“I’ve always believed this is where I need to be and will be. I never had doubt. Cricket is a roller-coaster. This is the start for me. I want to keep working hard, I’m going to enjoy this hundred, maybe watch it again, but when the next match comes it’s completely new, anything can happen and you have to be in the moment.”
Brevis wasn’t aware he’d set a new South African T20 International record or who was the previous holder.
“Someone told me afterwards it was Jacques Kallis. It wasn’t? I got it wrong? It doesn’t matter. It is a privilege and an honour. I’m extremely grateful.”
The previous record holder was Faf du Plessis, who made 119 against the West Indies at the Wanderers 10 years ago.
Brevis’ partnership of 126 for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs, who scored 31 off 22 balls, was a match winning one, with Brevis wholesome in his praise of his teammate.
“Stubbo played it very well. He’s a boundary hitter and could easily have struck (boundaries) as well. He’s been at this level longer, has experience, and identified the moment. He helped me. It’s not me alone out there.”
