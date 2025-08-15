Cricket

More strokes of genius needed from Markram the opener

15 August 2025 - 14:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Aiden Markram hopes to turn flashy starts into innings' of substance after returning to the top of the order for the Proteas in the T20 format.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Given his forthright nature, it is unusual that Shukri Conrad seems to have borrowed from a self-help guide to inspire the Proteas players. 

It’s still early days for Conrad as limited overs coach, but to get the players to produce in the attacking manner he prefers, Aiden Markram explained on Friday Conrad “always speaks about unlocking (our) state of genius”.

The Proteas T20 captain said it could feel like an impossible task but Conrad “chips away at that and encourages guys to take the game on”.

“It has resonated with the guys and rubs off on performance.”

South Africa and Australia play the deciding match of the T20 International series in Cairns on Saturday (start 11.15am), with both sides acknowledging the bigger picture of next year’s World Cup, but also keen on a series win to breed confidence for individuals. 

“It feels like we are moving in the right direction,” said Markram, whose team recovered from a 17-run defeat in the opening match last Sunday, to tie the series with a 53-run victory on Tuesday. 

The Proteas’ record since Conrad took over from Rob Walter in the T20 format reads three wins and four defeats.

Like Walter did in bilateral series Conrad is also using series in Australia, England, Pakistan and India to assess combinations and individuals with an eye on the next ICC event. 

The Australia series is the first where the Proteas are able to pick their household names like Markram and Kagiso Rabada, but it has been the performances of young guns like Kwena Maphaka and Dewald Brevis that have garnered the most attention. 

Maphaka is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven victims, bowling with good pace and an attitude that illustrates his self-belief and fearlessness.

Brevis’ record-breaking 125 not out in the second match was in keeping with Conrad’s “state of genius” ploy — and also an innings that stamped his ticket for the World Cup. 

“He made all us batters look good and it will be a nice challenge for the batters to hopefully click (as a unit) on Saturday,” said Markram. 

It is the captain who is most in need of a long stay at the crease.

Markram has looked in very good touch in two innings, with 26 of his 30 runs in the series coming in boundaries. Yet it’s that he’s produced such elegant shotmaking that will be irritating him too.

Much like Conrad said of Brevis, Markram needs to entertain for longer.

Before facing Australia, Markram had only opened the innings once in the past four years, with positions three and four the preferred spots for him in the batting order under previous coaching regimes. 

His performances were sporadic, but with South Africa having plenty of shotmaking options in the middle order, Conrad and Markram have felt it was better to shift him back to open.

“It’s the best fit. There are guys in the middle order who are a lot more destructive than me,” said Markram.

“I did it at the IPL and now getting to do it in international cricket, it’s an exciting role. It’s always nice to bat in the power play, the focus is to get the team off to good starts.”

That hasn’t happened yet. Opening partnerships of 12 and 34 with Ryan Rickelton have created pressure on rookie No 3 Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

However the potential in that top order makes it worth persevering with in the next few series. 

Australia meanwhile have roped in all-rounder Aaron Hardie after Mitchell Owen (concussion) and Matthew Short (injury) were ruled out of Saturday's fixture.

