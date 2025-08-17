That would seemingly exclude Maharaj, but the veteran spinner, who is still keen on playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, hopes to use the series with Australia to change Conrad’s mind.
“2027 is big target for me, I love playing ODI cricket,” he said.
With the T20 World Cup on the horizon and South Africa’s defence of its World Test Championship crown starting later this year, the ODI format is not the main priority at this stage. “(This series) is more an opportunity to try combinations, so that by next year I’d assume you have a clearer understanding of the 2027 landscape as far as the squad is concerned.”
Maharaj, skipper Temba Bavuma, top order batters Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder are all part of the ODI squad.
After Tuesday’s first match, the series moves to Mackay, also on the Queensland coast, for matches two and three on Friday and Sunday.
Maharaj wants to use ODIs to press case for inclusion in T20s
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has no intention of ending his T20 International career right now and still wants to break into the Proteas squad for next year’s T20 World Cup.
The 35-year-old left-arm spinner was not part of the Proteas squad that lost a three-match series to Australia on Saturday. Head coach Shukri Conrad appears to want spinners who can also bat or, in the case of leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, offer some mystery.
“Shuks hasn’t closed the door,” said Maharaj, who is part of the ODI squad that will start a three-match series against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday.
“The T20 World Cup is still a huge one for me. Hopefully I can get the opportunity to show what I can do. He obviously has a plan and hopefully I filter into those plans, but if not, well you have to back the coach’s call at the end of the day,” Maharaj added.
George Linde and Senuran Muthusamy both played as all-rounders in the T20 series, though neither were influential. Maharaj was a key part of the South African squad that finished as runners-up at the last T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, but while his bowling remains reliable, his batting isn’t.
Conrad explained that the balance of the Proteas’ starting side meant the front-line spinner needed to be an all-rounder. South Africa picked six specialist batters, with Linde, Muthusamy and Corbin Bosch, pencilled in as all-rounders, but between them they scored just 12 runs in a combined six innings in the series.
Conrad conceded that South Africa were short one batter against Australia, which affected how the top order played. “If I can nudge a batting unit to play in a certain way when we are a batter light, imagine what they can do when we have a properly balanced side,” Conrad said after the T20 series.
“It’s all part of the longer term plan. I don’t think I am crazy about (trying) to find all-rounders in T20. The top 6 will be best batters, 7 and 8 are all-rounders.”
That would seemingly exclude Maharaj, but the veteran spinner, who is still keen on playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, hopes to use the series with Australia to change Conrad’s mind.
“2027 is big target for me, I love playing ODI cricket,” he said.
With the T20 World Cup on the horizon and South Africa’s defence of its World Test Championship crown starting later this year, the ODI format is not the main priority at this stage. “(This series) is more an opportunity to try combinations, so that by next year I’d assume you have a clearer understanding of the 2027 landscape as far as the squad is concerned.”
Maharaj, skipper Temba Bavuma, top order batters Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder are all part of the ODI squad.
After Tuesday’s first match, the series moves to Mackay, also on the Queensland coast, for matches two and three on Friday and Sunday.
READ MORE
Maxwell keeps his cool to sink SA hopes in T20 series decider
More strokes of genius needed from Markram the opener
Brevis always believed he could prosper on international stage
Australia outclass Proteas to seal ninth straight T20 victory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos