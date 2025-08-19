Markram top-scores in first ODI, but Rabada misses series with injury

Markram’s frustration at getting out for 82 — edging a wide delivery from Ben Dwarshuis to Josh Inglis — was understandable, given how controlled he looked, and it was ultimately one of the primary reasons behind South Africa failing to reach 300.
“I wanted heaps more,” Markram said in an interview during the innings break. “I was starting to find my rhythm and then got out.”
Playing his first match since the World Test Championship final, Bavuma understandably struggled with his timing initially, and with Markram’s dismissal, was also cautious at the start of his partnership with Breetzke.
With Klaasen and Miller absent, the next few series will be important for Breetzke to establish himself in the ODI side. After making 100 on debut in Pakistan and 83 in his second match, Tuesday’s 57 off 56 balls, that included one of just three sixes in the South African innings, was another tick next to his name.
Breetzke’s partnership of 92 with Bavuma provided the foundation for a late innings surge, but that didn’t materialise in the manner South Africa has managed in the past few years. Bavuma hit five fours in his innings of 65, which came off 74 balls and will be pleased with his first outing since Lord’s, a period in which he also recovered from a hamstring injury.
Markram mentioned the pitch was slow, which made shot-making hard, while the new ODI rule, which allows the bowling team to choose one of the two balls they started the match with after 34 overs to complete the innings, also appeared to give the Australians more control.
Half-centuries from Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke and skipper Temba Bavuma saw South Africa reach 296/8 in the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday.
The Proteas were put in to bat by Australian captain Mitchell Marsh in their first ODI since being defeated in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy by New Zealand in March. Their innings was one that was steady throughout but the explosiveness with which they’ve finished innings in recent years was absent at the Cazaly Stadium in Cairns.
Trying to build a new middle order in the absence of Heinrich Klaasen — who’s retired — and David Miller — who wasn’t selected for the Australian tour — South Africa needed Markram’s punchy start to give their innings early momentum.
After missing out in the T20 series, he used the extra time afforded him in the 50-over format to build an innings, while still scoring at a strike rate of more than 100.
He struck nine lovely fours and shared an opening partnership of 92 with Ryan Rickelton, who, as in the three T20s, looked scratchy in making 33, needing 43 deliveries to do so.
South Africa scored 73 runs in the last 10 overs, and would have liked Dewald Brevis, making his ODI debut, to face more than two balls. After hitting his first for six, his second went down long-on’s throat.
Prenalen Subrayen is also making his ODI debut in Cairns as part of a two-prong spin attack with Keshav Maharaj.
The Proteas management also confirmed Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the series due to inflammation of his right ankle.
The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff.
SA team:
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
