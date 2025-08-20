He is part of Shukri Conrad’s plans for the tours to Pakistan and India later this year, where South Africa will start their defence of the World Test Championship.
The Proteas head coach has cited the importance of an off-spinner for subcontinent conditions and with Dane Piedt no longer viewed as the top off-break bowler in the country, Subrayen, who played a starring role for the SA A side in the West Indies in June, was being earmarked for that tour.
A suspension will put a dent in those plans, especially if it sidelines him for a lengthy period. It comes at a terrible time in Subrayen’s career, just as he’d cracked the nod at international level.
The independent assessment will have to take place within the next fortnight.
According to the ICC’s regulations, Subrayen is allowed to continue playing as long as he submits himself for the assessment.
Subrayen reported for suspect action after first ODI
Image: SA20
Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen was reported for a suspect bowling action by the umpires after the first ODI between South Africa and Australia on Tuesday.
Subrayen, 31, who made his ODI debut in Cairns, will have to undergo an independent assessment of his action at an ICC accredited test facility to determine the legality of his action.
Subrayen dismissed Travis Head and finished with 1/46, playing a crucial role in a dominant display by the Proteas that saw them defeat Australia by 98 runs in the opening match of the three-game series.
The ICC said on Wednesday match officials “cited concerns about the legality” of Subrayen’s action.
Proteas' Maharaj claims maiden 'five-for' to make a mess of Australia's batting
It is not the first time Subrayen has fallen foul of match officials for a suspect action. He was suspended for a suspect action in December 2012 after a provincial fixture but was reinstated by Cricket South Africa the next month after his action was cleared.
He was also reported for a suspect action in the Champions League T20 competition in 2014 and in November 2015 he was banned after another umpires' report during the domestic T20 competition.
A bowler’s action is deemed illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15º of flex.
Subrayen was the second highest wicket-taker in the domestic four-day series last season and has been one of the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins’ best performers in the past few summers.
His improvement domestically earned him a first Test cap in Zimbabwe in July, where he claimed 4/42 in the home team’s first innings.
