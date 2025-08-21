Prenelan Subrayen will undergo an independent test of his bowling action in Brisbane next week after he was reported for a suspect action during Tuesday’s first ODI against Australia.
Though Subrayen, who made his ODI debut in the Cairns match, is still allowed to play before the test, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed on Thursday he will not be selected for the remaining two ODIs Down Under.
“We felt, with Subs, to create less noise, get him out of the public eye and make sure he’s OK and focuses on this testing,” said Conrad.
The International Cricket Council said on Wednesday match officials “cited concerns about the legality” of Subrayen’s action.
According to Conrad, the officials flagged 12 deliveries from Subrayen during Tuesday’s match.
“The process is to get him tested as soon as we possibly can. We’re looking to do that in Brisbane, which suits everyone. We’re going to the UK via Brisbane, so hopefully we get that done sooner rather than later.”
Proteas rally around Subrayen after bowler reported for 'chucking'
Image: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
Prenelan Subrayen will undergo an independent test of his bowling action in Brisbane next week after he was reported for a suspect action during Tuesday’s first ODI against Australia.
Though Subrayen, who made his ODI debut in the Cairns match, is still allowed to play before the test, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed on Thursday he will not be selected for the remaining two ODIs Down Under.
“We felt, with Subs, to create less noise, get him out of the public eye and make sure he’s OK and focuses on this testing,” said Conrad.
The International Cricket Council said on Wednesday match officials “cited concerns about the legality” of Subrayen’s action.
According to Conrad, the officials flagged 12 deliveries from Subrayen during Tuesday’s match.
“The process is to get him tested as soon as we possibly can. We’re looking to do that in Brisbane, which suits everyone. We’re going to the UK via Brisbane, so hopefully we get that done sooner rather than later.”
Subrayen reported for suspect action after first ODI
It is not the first time Subrayen has fallen foul of match officials for a suspect action. He was suspended for a suspect action in December 2012 but reinstated by Cricket South Africa the next month after clearing his action.
He was also reported for a suspect action in the Champions League T20 in 2014 and in November 2015 he was banned after another umpires' report during the domestic T20 competition.
A bowler’s action is deemed illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15º.
“He’s doing all right. He’s gone through this before, it is never easy,” said Conrad.
“He’s waited this long to make his debut, he’s done particularly well. We will rally around him and make sure he’s in the best spirits. Next week will reveal a lot and we will take it from there.”
Subrayen is very much a part of Conrad’s plans for tours to Pakistan and India later this year, where South Africa will start its defence of the World Test Championship.
Conrad has cited the importance of an off-spinner for subcontinent conditions and with Dane Piedt seemingly no longer viewed as the top off-break bowler in the country, 31-year-old Subrayen, who played a starring role for the SA A side in the West Indies in June, was earmarked for those tours.
Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha will accompany Subrayen to the testing facility.
“We will send our bowling coach with him, to be there with him for support and to create knowledge for us about how these things work,” said Conrad.
South Africa face Australia in two ODIs in Mackay, a coastal town in Queensland, on Friday and Sunday before heading to England for another white-ball tour also featuring three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
READ MORE:
Proteas' Maharaj claims maiden 'five-for' to make a mess of Australia's batting
‘The Marnus one was an absolute snorter’: Maharaj after five-wicket haul against Aussies
Markram top-scores in first ODI, but Rabada misses series with injury
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos