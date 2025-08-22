Trevor Manuel wants citizens to take ownership of 2027 Cricket World Cup

Trevor Manuel acknowledged that he knows little about sports administration, but felt it was too important to pass up the opportunity not to help in the preparation of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, which South Africa will host.

The former finance minister will chair the 12-member local organising committee which was unveiled on Thursday. It will get to work ensuring the smooth running of the tournament in two years' time.

“I’ve done many different things with my life, sports administration is not one of them. Trying to do this so late in life is a big learning experience for me. It’s a very gratifying experience,” Manuel said.

The committee includes former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former CEO of RMI Holdings Herman Bosman and businessman Ravi Naidoo.

Cricket SA’s members' council is represented by Yunus Bobat and Johannes Adams, while Vuyani Jarana, one of the independent directors on CSA’s board will also join the committee.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou, who chaired the CSA board on an interim basis after the 2019 administrative collapse has also been seconded to the LOC, which Manuel is keen to get operating as soon as possible.