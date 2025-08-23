But with the older ball he returned later taking out Australia’s top scorer Josh Inglis and then running through the lower order to secure celebratory Friday drinks for his teammates. He explained how watching the Australian bowlers operate earlier in the match had convinced him about what plans would work best on what was a good surface.
“The beauty of bowling second is I get to watch what works, and I saw Nathan Ellis’ plan and how he was successful and thought what would work later in the innings,” said Ngidi.
Ellis, used the slower ball cleverly, but also bowled the short ball well, to halt South Africa’s momentum through the middle of the touring team’s innings. He took 2/46 and Xavier Bartlett, who replaced Ben Dwarhuis, picked up 2/45, which impressed Ngidi.
“Bartlett seemed to have the ball nipping around up front. That gives you a blueprint, and then go out and execute the exact same thing, and it worked. Today there was a bit of assistance in the pitch, I felt I had to utilise that as best as I could.”
Ngidi owns the third-best bowling average of all time against Australia in ODIs (by players whose faced them in a minimum of 10 matches) of 16.96, with only New Zealand’s Shane Bond and former South African seamer Craig Matthews ahead of him.
“It is always a tough challenge,” he said about facing Australia. “These guys always put you under pressure. We have seen throughout how (Mitchell) Marsh and (Travis) Head put us to the sword on this tour. It is a test of character. But you’re just trying to be strong mentally and fighting back is important.”
Proteas match winner Ngidi thrives when put under pressure
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
South Africa has dominated in Australia in the ODI format in the past decade, with Friday’s thumping win in Mackay, the 17th victory in the last 22 matches between the sides.
That record dates back to September 2016 and the start of a five-match series in which the Proteas delivered a clean-sweep. Victory at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, secured a fifth consecutive bilateral series triumph, and will be a fillip for the South Africans as the long journey towards the 2027 World Cup starts.
Of course Australia have arguably won the most important ODI between the two sides in that span — the World Cup semifinal in Kolkata in November 2023, following that up by claiming a sixth world title three days later against India.
Lungi Ngidi also has a happy knack of knocking over the Australians, claiming his second five-wicket haul against them, with a sublime performance on Friday in which he took 5/42. He bowled magnificently with the new ball, removing Marnus Labuschagne and should have Cameron Green caught first ball.
But with the older ball he returned later taking out Australia’s top scorer Josh Inglis and then running through the lower order to secure celebratory Friday drinks for his teammates. He explained how watching the Australian bowlers operate earlier in the match had convinced him about what plans would work best on what was a good surface.
“The beauty of bowling second is I get to watch what works, and I saw Nathan Ellis’ plan and how he was successful and thought what would work later in the innings,” said Ngidi.
Ellis, used the slower ball cleverly, but also bowled the short ball well, to halt South Africa’s momentum through the middle of the touring team’s innings. He took 2/46 and Xavier Bartlett, who replaced Ben Dwarhuis, picked up 2/45, which impressed Ngidi.
“Bartlett seemed to have the ball nipping around up front. That gives you a blueprint, and then go out and execute the exact same thing, and it worked. Today there was a bit of assistance in the pitch, I felt I had to utilise that as best as I could.”
Ngidi owns the third-best bowling average of all time against Australia in ODIs (by players whose faced them in a minimum of 10 matches) of 16.96, with only New Zealand’s Shane Bond and former South African seamer Craig Matthews ahead of him.
“It is always a tough challenge,” he said about facing Australia. “These guys always put you under pressure. We have seen throughout how (Mitchell) Marsh and (Travis) Head put us to the sword on this tour. It is a test of character. But you’re just trying to be strong mentally and fighting back is important.”
Australia’s batting has however relied on individual magic — Marsh in the first match, when he made 88 and on Friday Inglis who made 87. With little support from the rest of the order they’ve been bowled out twice and for Labuschagne, who is desperate to earn a starting spot for the Ashes, every opportunity is a vital one. But in this series he’s taken the same number of wickets as he scored runs with Ngidi explaining he’d used the same plans on Friday as the Proteas used against Labuschagne in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
“Bowling outside off with the ball shaping away seems to be effective, he leaves very well, but there is that thing that in ODI cricket you need to score runs at some point so you will 'feel' for the ball outside off. You need to plug away at that line.”
At Lord’s it was Marco Jansen who dismissed Labuschagne the same way in both innings — with deliveries tempting the drive outside off stump, which the Queenslander edged to the keeper. Ngidi did the same on Friday.
South Africa’s own batting was far from flawless with stand-in skipper Aiden Markram making a three-ball duck, while Ryan Rickelton continues to look rusty.
A number of batters also gave their wickets away far too easily, but Shukri Conrad will hope that the experience young players like Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, and even Stubbs who played in only his 11th ODI on Friday, build in this series and ones in England next month, Pakistan in October and India later this year will provide lessons for bigger matches to come.
READ MORE
Ngidi's wizardry leaves Australia floundering and Proteas smiling
Proteas rally around Subrayen after bowler reported for 'chucking'
‘The Marnus one was an absolute snorter’: Maharaj after five-wicket haul against Aussies
Conrad impressed by Proteas young guns despite Tri-Series backfire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos