Bavuma pleased with series win, but not with SA's form as England loom

25 August 2025 - 11:50
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Temba Bavuma feels his Proteas ODI team has plenty of room for improvement.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Proteas were not at their best — not just during Sunday’s record 276-run defeat to Australia in Mackay but throughout a one-day series where they looked like a side still finding its feet. 

It’s understandable. “You see many new faces, which is part of us being in an exploration phase,” captain Temba Bavuma said.

And yet South Africa still won the series, which is a notable achievement given Australia had eight players in their squad who won the World Cup in 2023. 

Meanwhile, the Proteas had Dewald Brevis make his debut, Matthew Breetzke with just four caps, Senuran Muthusamy the same and Kwena Maphaka, who has only played five limited overs matches, opening the bowling. 

Breetzke was outstanding in the two matches South Africa won, making half-centuries in each and only missing Sunday’s defeat because of a hamstring niggle.

Besides him, South Africa relied on their senior players to deliver, with Aiden Markram top-scoring in the first match, player of the series Keshav Maharaj taking a five-for also in that match, followed by Lungi Ngidi doing the same in the second. 

Those individual highlights were good enough to earn a fifth series victory over Australia, but South Africa played with little cohesion during the series.

