Cricket

Dravid quits as head coach of Rajasthan Royals in IPL

30 August 2025 - 11:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's coach Rahul Dravid during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, International Cricket ODI, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - 14 October 2023.
India's coach Rahul Dravid during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, International Cricket ODI, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - 14 October 2023.
Image: Vipin Pawar/Shutterstock/Backpagepix

Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Saturday.

Dravid was offered a broader position in a structural review but the former India coach declined it, the franchise said.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years,” the 2008 IPL champions said in a statement.

“His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”

Former India captain Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player and captained the side until 2013.

He served as the team mentor until 2015 and returned as head coach earlier this year when Rajasthan failed to make the playoff.

MORE:

Proteas hopeful Subrayen will be cleared after completing tests

Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha is optimistic that Prenelan Subrayen will be cleared by the ICC after he underwent testing of his bowling action in ...
Sport
1 day ago

No spot in World Cup squad for Van Niekerk, says Mashimbyi

Dane van Niekerk will not be part of the Proteas Women World Cup squad, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi confirmed on Wednesday.
Sport
2 days ago

Rickelton battling for rhythm while Proteas pursue more aggression

Batting coach Ashwell Prince and Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad willing to show patience with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, who struggled Down ...
Sport
1 day ago

Added depth gives Proteas more fast bowling options ahead of World Cup

The defence of the World Test Championship and T20 World Cup will be prioritised in the next few months
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine settles for second, but injury blow for Bayanda Walaza Sport
  2. How Bafana coach Broos convinced Khuliso Mudau to return to Sundowns training Soccer
  3. Arsenal seek to land early blow on fragile Liverpool in Anfield showdown Soccer
  4. Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open Sport
  5. Akani Simbine leads three South Africans into 100m Diamond final in Zurich Sport

Latest Videos

Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe funeral service
Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...