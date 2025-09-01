Proteas hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England

The last thing on Temba Bavuma’s mind two days before the first ODI against England was cricket.

He spent Sunday cheering on Liverpool at Anfield as they defeated Arsenal and much as Dominik Szoboszlai produced a wonder strike to give his side victory, Bavuma will want some magic from his batters at Headingley on Tuesday (2pm SA time).

Though South Africa aren’t bothered by individual landmarks, the batters were irked that not one of the five half-centuries scored against Australia were turned into centuries.

There is a greater team ethos the Proteas abide by that batting coach Ashwell Prince explained last week puts a greater value on making having an affect than scoring a hundred.

Nevertheless, hundreds are nice and it could be argued that by making a three-figure score, a batter is in fact affecting a match.