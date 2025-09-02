From 82/2 in 15th over, England lost their last eight wickets for just 49 runs, and while there was some movement on offer, opener Jamie Smith’s innings suggested there weren’t demons in the surface. Any side — particularly one with England’s explosive batting resources — should not be dismissed in under 25 overs, and the reaction from a sold-out Headingley crowd, who greeted every dismissal with groans, illustrated how disappointed they were at forking out so many pounds to watch what was an embarrassing batting display.
For their part, the South Africans did what was required. The new ball bowlers, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger, took a few overs to find the correct length, after both erred by bowling too full as they sought swing initially.
After Burger nipped one away from Ben Duckett, getting him caught behind for five in the third over, Joe Root, who made 14 but was superbly caught by Rickelton diving to his right — and despite the ball popping out of his grasp as he hit the ground, South Africa's wicketkeeper showed excellent reflexes to hang onto the ball before it hit the ground.
A mix-up between Smith and England’s new ODI captain, Harry Brook saw the latter run out for 12 and then came the collapse.
Smith’s 54 was a smooth half-century in which he showed off more of the good form he produced in the Tests against India and illustrated why England want him at the top of the order in ODIs to take advantage of the power play.
He wasn’t forceful in the first 10 overs but has the all-around stroke play that makes bowling to him difficult. However after reaching his half-century, the Proteas through Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder and Maharaj had built enough pressure that Smith felt he had to create something and in doing so he lost his wicket.
Proteas’ mesmerising Maharaj leaves England in a spin
Markram’s imperious 86 helps South Africans blow England away in opening ODI at Headingley
Image: Lee Smith/Reuters
The Proteas, led by another magnificent performance from Keshav Maharaj and backed up by excellent catching and then a batting masterclass from Aiden Markram, blew England away in the first ODI at Headingley on Tuesday.
Temba Bavuma’s team bowled out the hosts for 131 in 24.3 overs with Maharaj claiming 4/22 and cruised to a seven-wicket win with 29.1 overs to spare.
Markram delivered an imperious display, making 86 off 55 balls, that including a trove of stylish drives and a dismantling of England’s debutant fast bowler, Sonny Baker. Markram and opening partner Ryan Rickelton (31*) — who again struggled to time the ball — shared a partnership of 121, with Markram’s assault against Baker in the power play ensuring there were no jitters for the tourists in chasing a total that was well below par.
Maharaj, who took a maiden ODI five-wicket haul against Australia, which saw him become the No. 1 bowler in the ODI format, was the primary role player in a disastrous collapse by the English.
His dismissal was due to a magnificent catch on the deep backward square leg boundary by Bosch, who charged in from the rope and then dived to his left to provide a crucial breakthrough.
Markram produced two sublime catches at slip — the first, saw the ball deflect off Ricklelton, but his reactions were swift to dismiss Jacob Bethell for one, followed by a first ball dismissal for Jofra Archer, Jofra Archer which saw Markram diving to his left to scoop a low chance. It left Mulder on a hat-trick, which the Yorkshireman Adil Rashid, prevented.
But Maharaj wrapped up the innings trapping Rashid lbw for nine and then clean bowling Baker first ball.
As was the case against Australia, Maharaj’s control of line and length were exquisite and along with subtle changes in pace and flight, he grabbed the momentum away from the hosts. Mulder also enjoyed himself taking 3/33, and after a difficult few weeks in the field in Australia, the Proteas coaching staff would have been delighted with the quality of catching.
The only setback saw Tony de Zorzi leave the field after picking up a left hamstring strain, while diving to make a stop on the cover boundary.
