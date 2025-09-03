Cricket

Proteas turn focus to Lord’s after dominating in Leeds

03 September 2025 - 11:07
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aiden Markram after losing his wicket in the first ODI against England at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. The Proteas' opener top scored with 88 in his team's dominant win.
Aiden Markram after losing his wicket in the first ODI against England at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. The Proteas' opener top scored with 88 in his team's dominant win.
Image: Lee Smith/Reuters

Rather than get carried away with another dominant victory over England, the Proteas empathised with Harry Brook’s team, who have fallen victims to cricket’s mad scheduling. 

The Proteas thumped the 2019 World Cup winners by seven wickets in the first ODI at Headingly on Tuesday, reaching a target of 132 in the 21st over. The floodlights had only been on for five minutes when Dewald Brevis smashed Adil Rashid for six. 

That ended another comprehensive triumph for the Proteas, who won the previous two ODIs between the teams, by 229 runs at the World Cup in 2023 and then seven wickets in Karachi during the Champions Trophy, after they’d bowled England out for 179. 

While South Africa’s schedule has been busy in the past month and included a journey from Australia — with players taking separate flights — a number of England’s players have switched from Tests to The Hundred and then the 50-over format in a period of two months. 

“You jump from format to format s and the fact we’ve come from a 50-over series into another one has helped us,” Aiden Markram told SkySports.

“The English have come straight off The Hundred, so there’s a difference there.”

It was his performances in The Hundred that saw Sonny Baker make his international debut on Tuesday, but the 22-year-old fast bowler very quickly learnt there was a massive difference between franchise cricket and the international stage. 

Some of Baker’s deliveries to Steve Smith and David Warner had captured the attention of the England selectors, and there is speculation he may earn a call up for the Ashes, but Markram dominated him at Headingley. 

Nine of the Proteas’ opener’s 13 fours and both his sixes in a sublime innings of 86  came off Baker.

“I didn’t pre-plan anything, I’ve not faced him before. There’s been talk about him and his ability. When you can get a few away early to get ahead of him then you want to stay on top.” 

Keshav Maharaj earned the player of the match award for his 4/22 as South Africa bowled out the opposition for the third time in the last four ODIs. Like Markram, Maharaj isn’t focused on the size of SA’s win, having noted the English players arrived in dribs and drabs after The Hundred. which finished on Sunday. and they had little preparation for the opening ODI. 

“We expect they will be better at Lord’s. You look through their team and you see a number of players who are very dangerous,” said Maharaj. 

While the hectic schedule has led to many players choosing to focus on one or two formats, Maharaj remains motivated to play all three and wants to use the ODIs to press his case for inclusion in the T20 squad for next year’s World Cup. It worked partly in Australia where his maiden five wicket haul gave Shukri Conrad pause for thought and led to his inclusion for the T20s against England next week. 

The Proteas head coach had seemingly moved on from Maharaj, wanting front-line spinners who could make an impact with the bat. 

“I had a conversation with Shuks, the door was never closed. He wanted to try something, which as a new coach for the white ball formats, he is allowed to do,” said Maharaj.

“I have an opportunity if I put in some performances that I can hopefully get selected for the T20 squad going forward. Every coach has a new philosophy, but kudos to him for allowing me to have the opportunity.”

The teams head to London on Wednesday ahead of the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday. The series concludes in Southampton on Sunday.

READ MORE

Proteas hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England

Temba Bavuma looking for Szoboszlai-like magic from his batters at Headingley.
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas hopeful Subrayen will be cleared after completing tests

Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha is optimistic that Prenelan Subrayen will be cleared by the ICC after he underwent testing of his bowling action in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Maturity and honesty illustrate growth for CSA and Van Niekerk

It would have been easy for CSA and Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi to keep the door firmly shut on Dane van Niekerk’s international career — had they ...
Sport
3 days ago

No spot in World Cup squad for Van Niekerk, says Mashimbyi

Dane van Niekerk will not be part of the Proteas Women World Cup squad, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi confirmed on Wednesday.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering in hospital after road ... Soccer
  3. Bayanda Walaza named in SA world champs team despite question mark Sport
  4. Fifa silence on sanction for Bafana over Mokoena bungle a mystery Soccer
  5. ‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile Soccer

Latest Videos

J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference
Polokwane Magistrate's Court pronounce insurance-related killings judgment