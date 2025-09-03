Cricket

Variety and depth key to Proteas Women’s World Cup challenge

Selectors wary of becoming too locked into a spin-heavy strategy for Indian pitches

03 September 2025 - 16:01
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Proteas Women coach Mandla Mashimbyi is confident the Proteas can win the World Cup.
Proteas Women coach Mandla Mashimbyi is confident the Proteas can win the World Cup.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The selection of the Proteas Women's 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup features a careful balance of spin options alongside pace that the team’s brains trust believe will prove successful on the Indian subcontinent. 

Nonkululeko Mlaba — recently named South African Player of the Year — and Chloe Tryon lead a spin contingent for whom the latter stages of the tournament will be crucial, as pitches in India and Sri Lanka become slower and possibly break up more. 

Selection convener Clinton du Preez said he and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi were careful about becoming too locked into a spin-heavy strategy in the squad announced on Wednesday. They paid attention to advice from players who’d participated in the Women’s Premier League T20 competition about the importance of pace bowling. 

“It’s not necessarily pitches that only spin; there is more bounce in the wickets in India,” said Du Preez. 

In Masabatha Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, the Proteas have sufficient expertise to take advantage of any seam or swing movement that may be on offer. 

“We have bowlers that can bash it into the wicket, others who nip it around, some swing bowlers. Tumi gives us consistency in how she executes her skill. Especially towards the latter stages of the tournament when we expect the pitches to be slow and low, her lack of height will make it tough for batters to get underneath her,” said Mashimbyi.

South Africa opens their World Cup campaign against England in Guwahati in northern India on October 3. That match was originally scheduled for Bangalore, but among numerous logistical changes, the match was moved. 

The tournament, like the men’s one in 2023, is being played according to a round-robin format, with the eight teams facing each other once. Because of the political fallout between Pakistan and India, matches involving the former will be played in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. South Africa play two of the first-round matches, the other being against Sri Lanka.

“We toured there this year, so it's worked out for us and we know the conditions there well,” said Mashimbyi.

The side is not short on experience, with 10 of the squad having been in New Zealand three years ago, in which South Africa, despite finishing second after the round-robin phase, lost in the semifinals to England.

“You can’t go into this type of tournament without wanting to win it,” said Mashimbyi.

“As much as that would be beautiful for the team, it’s not the most important thing — how we get there is key for us. The processes that ensure we reach that line will be really important. We have to look at the little things, to make sure that this time, we get across the line.” 

Proteas World Cup squad

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jaftha, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.

READ MORE

Maturity and honesty illustrate growth for CSA and Van Niekerk

It would have been easy for CSA and Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi to keep the door firmly shut on Dane van Niekerk’s international career — had they ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mashimbyi creates options as World Cup comes into focus for Proteas

Mandla Mashimbyi accepts that the time for learning about the Proteas women’s team has ended.
Sport
1 month ago

Proteas need to improve in the field for Sri Lanka showdown

Dropped catches, an excessive number of wides and fielding mishaps areas of concern in India defeat.
Sport
4 months ago

Limited international schedule for Proteas in 2025/2026 season

The echoes of a ‘Test-less’ summer will ring around SA with the Proteas men’s team enduring an extremely limited home schedule that features just ...
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering in hospital after road ... Soccer
  3. Fifa silence on sanction for Bafana over Mokoena bungle a mystery Soccer
  4. Bayanda Walaza named in SA world champs team despite question mark Sport
  5. ‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 Hyundai Alcazar
J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference