Proteas hold their nerve to seal series win at Lord's
South Africa wrapped up a second consecutive ODI series victory on the road, surviving a late onslaught from Jofra Archer to claim a five-run win against England at Lord’s on Thursday night.
Archer smashed two fours and a pair of sixes to leave the home team needing to clear the boundary one more time to set up a super over. But Senuran Muthusamy, asked to defend 16 in the last over, did just enough with Archer only managing to find an inside edge that squirted away for a single.
It looked as if the Proteas, defending 331, had wrapped up the match when Lungi Ngidi flummoxed a charging Jos Buttler with a beautiful slower ball in the 43rd over, but some thunderous striking by Will Jacks — 39 off 33 balls — and then Archer, who finished with an unbeaten 27 off 14 balls, raised English hopes.
What a ball from Lungisani Ngidi 😮💨🇿🇦— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 4, 2025
Watch #ENGvSA live on SuperSport in one of 3 language options 🎙️
📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/2DpQiSblhl
South Africa had made timely breakthroughs throughout the England innings to keep their noses in front in what would have been the largest successful run chase in an ODI at Lord’s
Returning to Lord’s for the first time since those magical four days in June, the Proteas produced a batting display that combined initial watchfulness and plenty of creative endeavour to reach 330/8.
“There were some goosebumps coming back here, especially when you get applause as you walk so you do relive some of those memories,” Keshav Maharaj told SkySports before the match.
Half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubs, who shared a fourth wicket partnership of 147, provided the back bone of a well constructed innings.
The Proteas were put into bat under cloudy London skies, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, showing necessary circumspection against a new ball that moved off the surface and bounced disconcertingly.
The first wicket partnership was worth 73, and while Rickelton only scored 35, he played with more fluency than in any innings since coming back from a lengthy break after the WTC final.
He’ll feel he wasted the opportunity to make a better impression on the scoreboard, after getting underneath a pull shot, which gifted England their first wicket.
Markram brought his form from Headingley to the venue where he played his finest innings, with a knock not quite as aggressive as the first match, but still one high in quality. He staved off Archer and was gradually increasing the scoring rate, when he chipped an innocuous delivery from Adil Rashid back to the leg-spinner, after scoring 49.
𝐒𝐔𝐊𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐁𝐁𝐒 😂🔊— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 4, 2025
Another solid innings from Matthew Breetzke featuring our isiXhosa commentators 😏🎙️
📺 Stream #ENGvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/XDol15yQsg
Markram accompanied his dismissal with some filthy language, which was understandable given how easy it was for England and that it lifted the home team’s spirits, giving them a third top order wicket before the 20th over.
Stubbs and Breetzke, back in the starting team after Tony de Zorzi returned home with a left hamstring strain, absorbed pressure well, and with England forced to employ part-time spinners Jacks and Bethell, they then took the attack to the home team.
Breetzke continued the majestic run he’s started his career with, adding another half-century — his fifth in as many matches — that featured excellent running between the wickets, and some flamboyant shot-making, which was appreciated by the packed audience at the home of cricket.
Breetzke’s innings featured three sixes, including stunning blows over extra cover and long-off — was eventually trapped lbw by a smart slower ball from Archer for 85 off 77 that also included seven fours.
Stubbs, like Markram earlier, was also furious with his dismissal after producing his best innings in the last month. Having run so well between the wickets throughout the innings, Stubbs, called for a quick single by Dewald Brevis, was then sent back, and despite an athletic dive was beaten by Archer, who broke the stumps.
Stubbs scored 58 off 62 balls, hitting just two fours and a six, illustrating how well he kept the scoreboard ticking with good running between the wickets.
Brevis, suppressed his disappointment about his role in Stubbs dismissal by casually clipping the next delivery over third man for four and finished with a lively 42 off 20 balls that included lots of adventurous shotmaking.
After Jamie Smith was dismissed first ball by Nandre Burger, Bethell, under scrutiny in England, especially after he was made captain of their T20 side earlier this year, illustrated why Brendon McCullum has shown faith in him with an adventurous half-century.
He attacked Markram and more impressively Maharaj — scoring 20 off the left-arm spinner’s fifth over — to change the momentum of England’s innings with an adventurous 58 off 40 balls.
Joe Root was controlling matters from the other side, setting himself to bat the bulk of the innings but was deceived by a lovely flighted delivery from Maharaj and was stumped for 61.
With Wiaan Mulder ill, Muthusamy got a start, and dismissed Harry Brook just as the England captain’s partnership with Buttler was pulling the game in the home side’s direction.
Bosch provided control for Bavuma, and finished with 1/38, with the timely wicket of Bethell a crucial turning point in the chase.
The difference between the two sides came down to the fifth bowler. Bethell and Jacks conceded a combined 112 runs in the 10 overs they shared. And while Muthusamy was put under pressure by Buttler and Bethell dominated Markram, their 10 overs went for 88 runs.