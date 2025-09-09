Kings ransom sees Brevis return to his hometown for SA20

Vinay Chopra, the director of the Super Giants franchise, sat with his right arm raised, a paddle with the Durban Super Giants emblem on it in his hand — and he didn’t move.

The amount of money went up at a dizzying rate. The SA20 organisers had anticipated, that one of Aiden Markram or Dewald Brevis, the two biggest names up for purchase at Tuesday’s player auction, would break the R10m mark. They both did — Markram heading to the Durban Super Giants for R14m, a figure surpassed 12 minutes later, when Brevis was sold to the Pretoria Capitals for R16.5m.

Those exorbitant figures were driven by the Capitals, who came to the auction with the biggest spending purse and were desperate to add local flavour to a team, who floundered last season.

Most importantly they needed to take advantage of the parochial audience they play in front of at SuperSport Park.

Newly installed head coach Sourav Ganguly bid heavily for the Northerns pair.

He lost out to the immovable Chopra.