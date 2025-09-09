Proteas chasing T20 World Cup answers in series against England

“The SA20 has done heaps for (the Proteas depth). Through that (tournament) guys are getting opportunities in different leagues, it’s helping to grow that depth for T20 cricket. The younger guys coming through are no longer fussed about the stage and opposition, because they have come up against these guys in tournaments around the world.”

The Proteas will face England in three T20 Internationals, starting in Cardiff on Wednesday, but will be without David Miller. SA’s most capped T20 player will miss the series because of a right hamstring strain that he picked up in the final week The Hundred competition.

Miller was a key component of the middle order and his absence robs Markram of an important player in a crucial part of the batting order. It means Donovan Ferreira is likely to play all three matches, with Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad keen to see his six hitting prowess on the international stage.

Ferreira was one of the top performers in The Hundred tournament that finished two weeks ago, helping the Oval Invincibles win their third title in a row. Conrad described Ferreira, who played the last of his T20Is against Pakistan last summer, as the “most natural six-hitter there is.” That description is borne out by his statistics in The Hundred. Ferreira smashed 18 sixes in that competition at a rate of one every 4.2 deliveries.

South Africa will have Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada available for the series, with Markram explaining that testing personnel and especially combinations was crucial ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“We want to give them fair opportunities, and see how best we can formulate a squad and a plan for that World Cup.”

England named its starting team on Wednesday and included all-rounder Sam Curran, who was a late call up to replace Ben Duckett, who’s been given an extended break before the Ashes.

The Proteas have won 13 of the 26 T20 Internationals between the sides, which included the last time they met, at the World Cup in Caribbean last year. On that occasion Quinton de Kock’s half-century and two-wickets apiece for Keshav Maharaj and Rabada, set up victory by seven runs.

Wednesday’s match starts at 7.30pm (SA time).

Proteas T20 Squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

England Team: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.