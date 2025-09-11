Both teams were forced into late changes. The Proteas were without Keshav Maharaj, who strained his left groin in the warm-ups, while England, having named their team on Tuesday, chose to drop Jofra Archer as a precaution, given the soggy conditions.
“It would have been stupid to play him with the amount of cricket we've got coming up,” said Brook. “As soon as we knew the game was shortened we didn't think it was necessary for Jof to play. The outfield was sodden and he's got a lot of cricket to play in the next few months with a big series coming up. So, yeah, we decided to not play him.”
South Africa didn’t have many options with their starting team — which included Kagiso Rabada, a player as valuable to the Proteas as Archer is to the English.
Maharaj’s injury brought to three the number of players who’ve been sidelined. David Miller and Lungi Ngidi are out of the series with right hamstring strains. South Africa chose not to replace Miller but have roped in Nandre Burger for the remaining two matches, in Manchester on Friday and Nottingham on Sunday.
Not surprisingly, rain has been forecast for the Old Trafford clash.
Ferreira not fussed by reduced game after Proteas win in the wet in Cardiff
Image: Reuters-Paul Childs
England weren’t happy and South Africa were decidedly ho-hum about a farcical night for international cricket in Cardiff.
England captain Harry Brook, tired after a long home season and still miffed about his comical four-ball stay at the crease in the Welsh capital, described Wednesday’s first T20I “as a shambles, really”.
Donovan Ferreira was more phlegmatic. “It was wet, but I didn’t focus on that, it’s out of our control, it's up to the captains and the umpires. They were relaying clear messages to us.”
It was, Brook said, “a long, long day”, and all that waiting around ended in little cricket being played, even less than what had been planned when the match was reduced to nine overs a side. Neither team got to face that many overs because of more rain.
Ferreira, who scored 25 off 11 balls, hitting three sixes in that brief innings as the Proteas successfully defended 69 off five overs, emerging victorious by 14 runs, said the only plan the batters drew up was to back their attacking options.
“Anything can happen in a reduced game, it’s about giving yourself a bit of time and not just playing reckless cricket. Fortunately for us we put a good score on the board and then we bowled well.”
South Africa made 97/5 and after the rain, England had to chase a reduced target of 69 in five overs — they fell 14 runs short.
Both teams were forced into late changes. The Proteas were without Keshav Maharaj, who strained his left groin in the warm-ups, while England, having named their team on Tuesday, chose to drop Jofra Archer as a precaution, given the soggy conditions.
“It would have been stupid to play him with the amount of cricket we've got coming up,” said Brook. “As soon as we knew the game was shortened we didn't think it was necessary for Jof to play. The outfield was sodden and he's got a lot of cricket to play in the next few months with a big series coming up. So, yeah, we decided to not play him.”
South Africa didn’t have many options with their starting team — which included Kagiso Rabada, a player as valuable to the Proteas as Archer is to the English.
Maharaj’s injury brought to three the number of players who’ve been sidelined. David Miller and Lungi Ngidi are out of the series with right hamstring strains. South Africa chose not to replace Miller but have roped in Nandre Burger for the remaining two matches, in Manchester on Friday and Nottingham on Sunday.
Not surprisingly, rain has been forecast for the Old Trafford clash.
READ MORE
Proteas chasing T20 World Cup answers in series against England
SA20 auction promises big bucks for local stars
More brilliance from Breetzke as SA set England 331 at Lord’s
Plenty of experience for Proteas as Women’s World Cup squad named
Proteas hopeful Subrayen will be cleared after completing tests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos