Phil proves too Salty as Proteas suffer record defeat
South Africa won the toss...that’s where the good times ended for them.
A head-spinning and mind-altering batting performance from England, led by an unstoppable force in the shape of Phil Salt left the Proteas wilting on a mild Friday night in Manchester.
The victory margin was 146 runs — England’s largest in T20 Internationals. It was SA’s largest defeat.
The Proteas bowling unit proved again, that when it is good, it’s very good — they’ve regularly bowled out the opposition over the years — but when it’s bad, it’s bloody awful.
Last Sunday — admittedly with a very different bowling group — they got blasted around Southampton conceding over 400 runs. At Old Trafford on Friday, England finished with 304/2.
Record-breaker! 💥— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2025
A 39-ball century! 🏏@IGCom | 🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/xSVEBcNMed
It was only the third time 300 had been topped in a T20 International, but it is worth noting that the other two occasions involved Nepal making 314/3 against Mongolia and Zimbabwe tonking Gambia to the tune of 344/4.
This was a deeply unpleasant experience for the South African bowlers, which started from ball one, and two and three with Salt cracking boundaries off each of those Marco Jansen deliveries. He ended that over with a six. The second over — from Kagiso Rabada — began with a four from Jos Buttler.
Those seven balls set the tone. Carnage ensued. Buttler led the charge in the first half of England’s innings bashing 83 off 30 balls, with 74 of those runs coming from boundaries (8x4, 7x6).
A century for him seemed inevitable until Bjorn Fortuin, drafted into the squad after Keshav Maharaj was withdrawn because of the groin injury he picked up during warm-ups ahead of the first match on Thursday night, induced a top edge, that Tristan Stubbs, gleefully clung onto a deep backward square.
Fortuin has a busy weekend ahead; he’ll head to Birmingham on Saturday, where his county side Hampshire is involved in the domestic T20 ‘Finals Day’ and from there he will head up to Nottingham for the final T20 on Sunday afternoon.
Buttler’s wicket provided no respite, as Salt set about destroying a hopelessly erratic South African attack. Salt, who got involved in a verbal stoush with some of the Proteas, whacked, walloped and whipped the bowling, registering a fourth T20 International century and then surpassing his own previous best to finish with 141 off 60 balls, hitting 15 fours and eight sixes.
“I never thought I’d see 300, Salty was unbelievable,” Buttler said in a mid-innings interview. “There is not much in (the surface) for the bowlers, it is sliding on nicely.”
What a grab! 🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2025
Sharp reactions from Liam Dawson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b6MUNMKET4
However, as friendly as conditions were for the batters, South Africa worryingly lost their composure, summed up by Kagiso Rabada bowling two wides and four no balls and Lizaad Williams also bowling three wides.
Only Fortuin and Kwena Maphaka, allowed Aiden Markram the chance to set a field. Otherwise balls were flying to and over the boundary with England hitting 30 fours and 18 sixes. Only in two overs, did South Africa not concede a boundary.
Although Markram with 41 off 20 and Donovan Ferreira who scored 23 off 11 deliveries, smashed some enormous sixes, England weren’t nearly as charitable with the ball as the Proteas had been.
They made good use of the slower ball — Sam Curran dismissed both Dewald Brevis and Ferreira with slow ball bouncers and Jofra Archer, had a caught and bowled to claim Jansen’s wicket. Most notably however, the home team’s bowlers were accurate.
The result means the teams head to Nottingham for a series decider on Sunday.