Phil proves too Salty as Proteas suffer record defeat

It was only the third time 300 had been topped in a T20 International, but it is worth noting that the other two occasions involved Nepal making 314/3 against Mongolia and Zimbabwe tonking Gambia to the tune of 344/4.

This was a deeply unpleasant experience for the South African bowlers, which started from ball one, and two and three with Salt cracking boundaries off each of those Marco Jansen deliveries. He ended that over with a six. The second over — from Kagiso Rabada — began with a four from Jos Buttler.

Those seven balls set the tone. Carnage ensued. Buttler led the charge in the first half of England’s innings bashing 83 off 30 balls, with 74 of those runs coming from boundaries (8x4, 7x6).

A century for him seemed inevitable until Bjorn Fortuin, drafted into the squad after Keshav Maharaj was withdrawn because of the groin injury he picked up during warm-ups ahead of the first match on Thursday night, induced a top edge, that Tristan Stubbs, gleefully clung onto a deep backward square.

Fortuin has a busy weekend ahead; he’ll head to Birmingham on Saturday, where his county side Hampshire is involved in the domestic T20 ‘Finals Day’ and from there he will head up to Nottingham for the final T20 on Sunday afternoon.

Buttler’s wicket provided no respite, as Salt set about destroying a hopelessly erratic South African attack. Salt, who got involved in a verbal stoush with some of the Proteas, whacked, walloped and whipped the bowling, registering a fourth T20 International century and then surpassing his own previous best to finish with 141 off 60 balls, hitting 15 fours and eight sixes.

“I never thought I’d see 300, Salty was unbelievable,” Buttler said in a mid-innings interview. “There is not much in (the surface) for the bowlers, it is sliding on nicely.”