Cricket

Emotions run high as India and Pakistan face off after May clashes

13 September 2025 - 13:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's Suryakumar Yadav takes a catch to dismiss United Arab Emirates' Junaid Siddique.
India's Suryakumar Yadav takes a catch to dismiss United Arab Emirates' Junaid Siddique.
Image: REUTERS/Satish Kumar

An India-Pakistan cricket match is always a blockbuster but emotions will run even higher in Sunday's Asia Cup clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a four-day military conflict earlier this year.

Even before the clashes in May, which nearly escalated into a full-blown war, bilateral cricket ties had been suspended. The arch-rivals now play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

Political relations have deteriorated further since the clashes, with several former Indian players urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott what will be the first meeting between the teams since the recent hostilities.

While the threat of a boycott is over, sparks may fly with India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha ruling out dialling down aggression in the much-anticipated Group A fixture.

India, the reigning 20-overs world champions, are firm favourites to retain their Asia Cup title and are determined not to let geopolitics derail their campaign.

“Once the BCCI said they are aligned with the government, we are here to play,” India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters on Friday.

“Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket and that's what we focus on.”

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson also wants his team to stay focused though the significance of the match is not lost on him.

“Being part of a highly-charged event is going to be exciting,” the New Zealander said this week.

“From my perspective ... it is about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That will be no different.

“We know India are obviously hugely confident and rightfully so. But we are very much focused on improving as a team day-by-day and not getting ahead of ourselves.”

No excuses from Conrad after Proteas deliver 'abject performance'

Shukri Conrad didn't mince his words after a diabolical bowling performance from South Africa on Friday night saw them become only the third country ...
Sport
7 hours ago

India appear by far the strongest side in the eight-team tournament, having reinforced themselves with the selection of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and top order batter Shubman Gill.

They were ruthless in their nine-wicket demolition of the United Arab Emirates, whom they routed for 57 in 13.1 overs before returning to chase down the target in 27 balls on Thursday.

Pakistan also opened their account with an easy victory against Oman but their batting has been rather inconsistent.

Pakistan are without former skippers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but will take heart from winning a T20 tri-series in UAE, also involving Afghanistan, before heading into the Asia Cup.

“We have been playing good cricket in the last two-three months and we just have to play good cricket,” Pakistan captain Salman said on Friday.

“If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team.”

MORE:

Proteas’ lethal ‘Lefty’ has World Cup cricket title in her sights

“Yoh, issa lot,” smiled Nonkululeko Mlaba, as she cast her mind ahead to the next seven weeks, at the end of which she hopes hers and South Africa’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA20 auction provides added element for SA fans to get excited about

This was the kind of pseudo-tension the organisers were after. Big money, animated reaction and social media ablaze
Sport
1 day ago

Phil proves too Salty as Proteas suffer record defeat

South Africa won the toss…that’s where the good times ended for them.
Sport
16 hours ago

Proteas claim victory in soggy, farcical affair

Wet, wild and forgettable. The first T20 International in Cardiff was also won by South Africa, who successfully defended 69 off five overs, emerging ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie’s decision to cut sport funding was illegal, says Sascoc Sport
  2. Soweto Marathon entries open as organisers hit back at trustees Sport
  3. Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of ... Soccer
  4. I don’t want to raise hopes but I’ll do my best, vows 800m star Sekgodiso Sport
  5. Rampaging South Africa power to record 43-10 win over All Blacks Rugby

Latest Videos

Africa Matters: US aid cuts push refugees in Kenya into hunger
Springboks Immortalized in Art by Soweto Sculptor