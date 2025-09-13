No excuses from Conrad after Proteas deliver “abject performance”

Kwena Maphaka, who conceded 41 runs in his four over and Bjorn Fortuin a late replacement for the injured Keshav Maharaj, who picked up 2/52 were the best of the Proteas bowlers, on a chastening evening.

“It is difficult to explain,” said Conrad. “I can offer the excuse that some of them have come back after long layoffs, but anything I say is going to be an excuse, we need to be better than that on a good wicket.”

“When there is an onslaught like that against the new ball we need to find different plans. I didn't think we bowled enough yorkers, we didn’t bowl the short ball enough, we became one-dimensional, the amount of no balls that were bowled...”

The Proteas over-stepped the front line five times, four of those by Kagiso Rabada, who throughout last season’s Test matches had a problem with no-balls. He could laugh it off then, but unlike in the five-day format, the gifting of free hits to the opposition in a T20 over is costly.

“Players have to take a long look at themselves, look at their execution when under pressure...when all around you are losing their heads you have to make sure you keep yours, we weren’t able to do that tonight,” said Conrad.