No excuses from Conrad after Proteas deliver “abject performance”
Shukri Conrad didn't mince his after a diabolical bowling performance from South Africa in Friday night saw them become only the third country to conceded 300 runs in T20 International behind Mongolia and Gambia.
“It was an abject performance, it really wasn’t good enough,” said the Proteas head coach.
England smashed 304/2, in the second T20 International at Old Trafford, with opener Phil Salt, notching up a career best 141 not out off 61 balls, to set up a 146-run victory for the hosts.
An opening partnership of 127 off 47 deliveries with Jos Buttler who faced 30 balls and bashed 83 runs left the Proteas bowlers bewildered and Conrad sounding as angry as at any time in his coaching tenure.
The moment we passed 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs!🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2025
Ridiculous performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/J16JyK4ebe
Kwena Maphaka, who conceded 41 runs in his four over and Bjorn Fortuin a late replacement for the injured Keshav Maharaj, who picked up 2/52 were the best of the Proteas bowlers, on a chastening evening.
“It is difficult to explain,” said Conrad. “I can offer the excuse that some of them have come back after long layoffs, but anything I say is going to be an excuse, we need to be better than that on a good wicket.”
“When there is an onslaught like that against the new ball we need to find different plans. I didn't think we bowled enough yorkers, we didn’t bowl the short ball enough, we became one-dimensional, the amount of no balls that were bowled...”
The Proteas over-stepped the front line five times, four of those by Kagiso Rabada, who throughout last season’s Test matches had a problem with no-balls. He could laugh it off then, but unlike in the five-day format, the gifting of free hits to the opposition in a T20 over is costly.
“Players have to take a long look at themselves, look at their execution when under pressure...when all around you are losing their heads you have to make sure you keep yours, we weren’t able to do that tonight,” said Conrad.
Pack it in Harry Brook 🤣 pic.twitter.com/49U7WdDktF— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2025
It was the largest margin of defeat suffered by SA in a T20 International, eclipsing last November’s 135-run loss to India at the Wanderers, where Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson each smashed centuries.
Nepal against Mongolia and Zimbabwe against Gambia, were the last two sides to notch up 300 runs in a T20 international innings, but Friday’s was the first time the landmark occurred between two Tier One nations.
“The way the modern game has gone, on good wickets like this and quality batters like the English opening pair and a bowling attack that was way off, bereft of ideas, lost our disciplines, it is no surprise we get to (see) 300,” said Conrad.
There isn’t much time for the Proteas to process what unfolded in Manchester. They travel south to Nottingham on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon’s series decider at Trent Bridge.
“There’s not too much in terms of analysis...you will look to wipe the slate clean, but you can’t ignore what’s gone wrong tonight and a lot’s gone wrong tonight. We need to be better than that if we want to be a top side, which I believe we are. That wasn’t our best tonight, we have to be brutally honest about that and make sure we come back better on Sunday,” said Conrad.