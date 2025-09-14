Cricket

Rain has final say as England and South Africa share T20 series

14 September 2025 - 17:44 By Reuters
Matthew Breetzke of South Africa drops a catch from the bat of Jamie Smith of England as Temba Bavuma looks on during the 3rd Metro Bank ODI at Utilita Bowl on September 07, 2025 in Southampton, England.
Image: Philip Brown/Getty Images

The third and final T20 International between England and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Sunday as rain had the final say in the series that finishes 1-1.

South Africa claimed a rain-reduced five-over contest by 14 runs in the opening game in Cardiff on Wednesday, before England registered a record 146-run win in the second fixture in Manchester on Friday as Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 141.

That result set up a grand finale on Sunday, but persistent rain in Nottingham delayed the toss and ultimately meant no play was possible.

South Africa won the One Day International series between the sides 2-1.

England now move on to a three-match T20 series against Ireland that starts in Dublin on Wednesday.

