‘Next level’ conditions give Proteas a taste of World Cup challenges

The physical and mental demands of a four-week World Cup in which they will criss-cross the subcontinent were made clear to the Proteas in what on paper was a comfortable win against Pakistan on Tuesday, but on the field was hugely taxing.

“Today was extremely tough,” remarked Marizanne Kapp, who scored an unbeaten 121 to help the Proteas win the first ODI in a three-match series in Lahore by eight wickets.

Kapp remarked more than once about how difficult the conditions were, not just the slow pitch but atmospherically, with temperature gauges hitting 34°C aligned with high humidity.

“These are testing conditions, not only the pitch but overhead also. It is brilliant prep for the World Cup,” Kapp added.