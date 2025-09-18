SA domestic cricket faces major examination with top players absent

With the Proteas and the SA A sides in action for a big chunk of the upcoming season, the country's domestic cricket system faces a demanding examination regarding the quality of players it produces.

In addition to the Proteas being away in Pakistan and India for most of October, November and December, the next tier of players will be touring India in November with the SA A side.

“With SA A away for a portion of the season, that will provide a litmus test of our domestic system. We will see what the standards are with 30 players taken out of the system,” said DP World Lions coach Russell Domingo.

The 2025/26 domestic season kicks off next week with six teams involved in the opening round of the Four Day Series. The Lions, who are the defending champions, don’t open their campaign until the following week, when they face Western Province at Newlands.