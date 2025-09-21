India again refuse handshake with Pakistan at Asia Cup

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again chose not to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss ahead of their Asia Cup match on Sunday, as animosity between the bitter rivals rumbled on at the eight-team tournament.

The Asia Cup has been dominated by headlines about India and Pakistan's first meetings on the pitch since the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

India won the politically-charged Group A match by seven wickets last week, and their players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan opponents after the match.