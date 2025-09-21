Cricket

India again refuse handshake with Pakistan at Asia Cup

21 September 2025 - 18:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's Suryakumar Yadav reacts during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan.
India's Suryakumar Yadav reacts during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan.
Image: REUTERS/Satish Kumar

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again chose not to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss ahead of their Asia Cup match on Sunday, as animosity between the bitter rivals rumbled on at the eight-team tournament.

The Asia Cup has been dominated by headlines about India and Pakistan's first meetings on the pitch since the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

India won the politically-charged Group A match by seven wickets last week, and their players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan opponents after the match.

Suryakumar dedicated India's victory to their armed forces, while several of his teammates took to social media to express similar thoughts.

Furious Pakistan considered withdrawing from the tournament to protest against match referee Andy Pycroft, who they say condoned unsportsmanlike behaviour by India.

They delayed their match against United Arab Emirates by an hour on Wednesday and only went ahead with the game after an apology from Pycroft and the assurance of an inquiry by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India won the toss and opted to field first in the Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. The final will be played on September 28.

SA domestic cricket faces major examination with top players absent

‘With SA A away for a portion of the season, that will provide a litmus test of our domestic system’: Lions coach Domingo.
Sport
3 days ago

Brits blitz wins Proteas the series, but concerns over catching ahead of World Cup

Perhaps the most salient words spoken by Tazmin Brits after her third consecutive ODI century on Friday were: “Hopefully I do it in the World Cup.”
Sport
1 day ago

‘Next level’ conditions give Proteas a taste of World Cup challenges

‘These are testing conditions, not only the pitch but overhead also. It is brilliant prep for the World Cup.’
Sport
4 days ago

Pakistan seek match referee’s removal after India refuse to shake hands

‘We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room.’
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  2. SA's Olympic silver medal 4x100m relay team fail to make Tokyo final Sport
  3. Cafu shows he wants to box clever with money as he buys mom R2.2m house Sport
  4. Awesome foursome: Zakithi, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme end SA medal drought Sport
  5. Chiefs suffer defeat in Angola playing without head coach Nabi Soccer

Latest Videos

Tease trailer | Youngins Season 3 | Showmax original
The Morning Show — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+