Batting, bowling and fielding concerns for Proteas Women before World Cup
The Proteas Women head for Colombo, Sri Lanka, for more warm-up matches before the World Cup looking somewhat fragmented.
Some parts are working. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and opening partner Tazmin Brits are in form and confident, as is veteran Marizanne Kapp, who made 121 not out in the first ODI against Pakistan and bowled with exemplary control.
The “death bowling”, according to head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, looks to be a strength, with Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka delivering in that phase. Beyond that, however, other parts of the Proteas need polishing or reworking.
They lost the third match of the series to Pakistan on Monday, with Mashimbyi annoyed after a six wicket defeat in which the Proteas were bowled out in 25.5 overs for 115.
“We just didn’t switch on today [Monday],” he said.
In that innings another problem was apparent. With Brits rested, Karabo Meso was given the chance to open but scored only 12. South Africa reached 59/2 in the 10th over, but with Wolvaardt and Sune Luus dismissed, it was a good opportunity for the middle order — undercooked because of how well the captain, Brits and Kapp batted in the first two matches — to get some much-needed time at the crease.
But they failed dismally, with South Africa losing 8/56 in 15 overs while struggling to counter the Pakistan spinners.
“We have emphasised batting against spin in our preparation in the past few months, [though] it doesn’t look that way [after the third ODI] — but in the first two games we played well,” said Mashimbyi.
He will have noted who played well, but Anneke Bosch — playing her first match of the series on Monday — Luus, Maine Smit (the travelling reserve who played all three ODIs), Chloe Tryon and Annecke Dercksen barely got time at the crease. And when they had the chance for more batting on Monday, they didn’t take the opportunity.
The concerns about the impact with the bat of Meso and Sinalo Jaftha remains. Neither took advantage of chances given to them and in weighing up their contributions with the bat compared with wicketkeeper-batters in the other main contenders for the World Cup, it is one area where South Africa come up significantly short.
Mashimbyi said the two warm-up matches in Colombo — the first of which will see South Africa face Bangladesh on Thursday — now assume greater importance, especially for the middle-order batters.
Another area of concern emerged with the ball.
“We need to work on our bowling in the middle period. The same in the second game, we allowed [Pakistan] back into the game,” he said.
In both cases the Proteas started well with the new ball but failed to take wickets through a period of the match. They weren’t helped by lax fielding and poor catching. Against Pakistan it wasn’t costly, because they don’t have big strikers, but against Australia, India and England there will be no respite.
“We have to make sure we tie up all the loose ends and be in the best condition for that first game against England [on October 3].”
