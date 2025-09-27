Cricket

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

27 September 2025 - 13:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
India's Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
Image: REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Pakistan will be gunning for revenge but an unbeaten India look firm favourites to retain the Asia Cup title when the arch-rivals clash in a potentially testy final in Dubai on Sunday.

The Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament looking every inch the reigning 20-over world champions.

Pakistan were swatted aside twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world's top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Six-hitting machine Abhishek is also the tournament's leading scorer with 309 runs from six innings, often setting the tone of India's batting in the first six powerplay overs.

In a low-scoring tournament where only Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka managed a century, Abhishek's red-hot form at the top meant skipper Suryakumar Yadav's struggle with the bat has not really been felt.

Wily seamer Jasprit Bumrah has helped India control the powerplay overs with the ball but left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been their wrecker-in-chief, leading the bowlers' chart with 13 wickets.

Quinton de Kock makes dramatic about-turn in return to Proteas

The 32-year-old included in coach Conrad’s combination as squads for Pakistan tour named.
Sport
5 days ago

Fellow spinners Axar Patel and Chakravarthy have also kept it tight in the middle overs and the slew of all-rounders at his disposal has left Suryakumar practically spoilt for bowling choices.

Sparks flew and tempers frayed both times India and Pakistan met in what is their first tournament since a military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

India survived a scare in Friday's dead rubber when they edged out Sri Lanka via Super Over, which should shake off any complacency that might have crept into their campaign.

"(I got) what I wanted from the boys - just to try and execute their plans, be clear and not to fear," Suryakumar said of their flawless campaign heading into the final.

"That was really important and I am sure everyone got what they wanted. Happy to be in the final."

Pakistan will naturally be motivated to avoid a third defeat to the arch-rivals in a single tournament and will take heart from their narrow victory in Thursday's virtual semifinal against Bangladesh.

"Very excited," Pakistan captain Salman Agha said of the final against India.

"We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them."

MORE:

CSA misses chance to boost domestic cricket interest

Cricket South Africa missed an enormous opportunity to boost interest in the start of the 2025/2026 season by not aligning it with the Test Mace ...
Sport
2 days ago

CSA misses mark with mace tour as domestic season starts in secret

Cricket South Africa missed an enormous opportunity to boost interest in the start of the 2025/2026 season by not aligning it with the Test Mace ...
Sport
2 days ago

Invest in athletes like they’re rugby, cricket players: Wayde van Niekerk

South Africa has depth to win 4x400m medal 'with or without me'
Sport
4 days ago

India again refuse handshake with Pakistan at Asia Cup

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again chose not to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss ahead of their Asia Cup match on ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay Soccer
  2. POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs change their minds and allow Nasreddine Nabi to ... Soccer
  3. Mabasa urges Orlando Pirates to go a step further against Lioli Soccer
  4. Amajita respect all U20 World Cup teams, but aim to be champs – Autata Soccer
  5. Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name Sport

Latest Videos

SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai attempt
The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities