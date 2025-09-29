Belief building as India eye World Cup success on home soil

Despite mixed results in their warm-up games, India believe they will carry confidence into the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.

The hosts meet Sri Lanka in the opening match at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati in northeast India on Tuesday.

The Proteas open their group campaign against England at the same venue on Friday.

India are hungry to score the proud cricketing nation a maiden Women’s World Cup title. They can take confidence into their first tournament showdown on the back of an impressive four-wicket win over fellow Cup contenders New Zealand in their final warm-up in Bengalaru on Thursday.