Cricket

Even less cricket for Proteas in 2025-26 season

No ODIs or Tests scheduled this summer, T20 series vs West Indies cut to 3 matches

30 September 2025 - 12:56
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Wanderers Stadium will host the last T20 International between SA and the West Indies. File photo
The Wanderers Stadium will host the last T20 International between SA and the West Indies. File photo 
Image: Liam Del Carme

An international schedule that was minuscule for the Proteas men’s team shrunk more on Tuesday with confirmation that instead of five T20 Internationals, South Africa will play only three in the 2025-26 season.

South Africa’s series with the West Indies, scheduled to run from January 26 to February 6, has been reduced to five days to accommodate the revised dates for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament was due to start in mid-February but has been moved to the first week of that month, with the ICC also setting aside a “support period” (warm-up matches) that commences on January 31.

As a result, the two T20 Internationals scheduled for East London and Cape Town on January 29 and February 1 have been cancelled.

The first match of the reduced series will happen in Paarl on January 27 followed by fixtures in Centurion on January 29, with the series concluding two days later at the Wanderers.

The final match also constitutes the “Pink Day” festivities which usually occur during an ODI. However, the Proteas men have no ODIs or Tests scheduled this summer.

To fill the schedule over what is usually the premier period for cricket, the SA20 will be played, starting on December 26.

It is the first time in the post-isolation period that SA will not host a Test match in the country.

The Proteas’ tour to India ends on December 19.

Cricket SA had challenges procuring opponents for the 2025/26 season owing to the T20 World Cup, the late finish of the India tour and four countries — Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand — all facing each other over the festive period.

In addition, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan having toured last season and Bangladesh scheduled to travel to SA next summer, that left little room to sign with anyone to create a series.

Besides the two Tests against Bangladesh in 2026/27, the World Test Champions will also face Australia and England in a pair of three-match Test series.

Revised Proteas schedule vs West Indies

  • January 27: first T20 International, Paarl
  • January 29: second T20 International, Centurion
  • January 31: third T20 International, Johannesburg

MORE:

Belief building as India eye World Cup success on home soil

Hosts India hungry to score proud cricketing nation a maiden title.
Sport
19 hours ago

CSA misses chance to boost domestic cricket interest

Cricket South Africa missed an enormous opportunity to boost interest in the start of the 2025/2026 season by not aligning it with the Test Mace ...
Sport
5 days ago

Still no CSA contract for De Kock, but experience is crucial for Proteas

Enoch Nkwe said he was “not surprised” that Quinton de Kock chose to  reverse his decision to end his international career.
Sport
2 days ago

CSA misses mark with mace tour as domestic season starts in secret

Cricket South Africa missed an enormous opportunity to boost interest in the start of the 2025/2026 season by not aligning it with the Test Mace ...
Sport
5 days ago

Batting, bowling and fielding concerns for Proteas Women before World Cup

The Proteas Women head for Colombo, Sri Lanka, for more warm-up matches before the World Cup looking somewhat fragmented.
Sport
6 days ago

Quinton de Kock makes dramatic about-turn in return to Proteas

The 32-year-old included in coach Conrad’s combination as squads for Pakistan tour named.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bafana docked three points for fielding ineligible Mokoena in World Cup game ... Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Coach Pitso can take Chiefs to a place they’ve never ... Soccer
  3. No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay Soccer
  4. Players’ union says Junior Khanye is out of order for ‘venomous tirades’ Soccer
  5. Zinedine Zidane’s son part of tough France who Amajita face in World Cup opener Soccer

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Tuesday 30 September 2025
Former Deputy President DD Mabuza estate battle in court