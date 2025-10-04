Marsh leads by example as Australia win T20 series v New Zealand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mitchell Marsh of Australia bats during the first T20 match against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Captain Mitchell Marsh produced a blistering unbeaten 103 off 52 balls to secure Australia’s series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The 33-year-old struck seven sixes in his maiden hundred in T20 Internationals as Australia overcame a top-order wobble and chased down a 157-run target with two overs to spare to complete a 2-0 series victory.

Australia, who won the opener by six wickets, were assured of retaining the Chappell-Hadlee trophy after the second match was washed out.

Put into bat, New Zealand posted a middling 156-9, overcoming a jittery start after Josh Hazlewood removed Devon Conway and Tim Robinson inside five overs.

Opener Tim Seifert (48) top-scored for New Zealand, while skipper Michael Bracewell (26) and Jimmy Neesham (25) chipped in with cameos to take New Zealand past the 150-mark.

Sean Abbott (3-25) was pick of the Australian bowlers and Xavier Bartlett claimed two wickets.

New Zealand’s bowlers fought tooth and nail with Neesham (4-26) wrecking Australia’s top order to inject new drama into the match.

Five of Australia’s top six batters fell for single digit scores but player-of-the-match Marsh needed only 50 balls to bring up his hundred.

“It was a little bit of pressure in the end but it’s obviously great to win an away series in New Zealand,” said Marsh, who was also adjudged player-of-tournament.

“I actually loved our intent with the bat and that’s how we are playing at the moment. It was nice to get home in the end.”