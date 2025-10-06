Brits and Mlaba lead Proteas to stirring World Cup win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tazmin Brits scored her fifth ODI century this year, helping the Proteas to a first win in this year's World Cup.

Another century for Tazmin Brits and four wickets for Nonkululeko Mlaba saw South Africa get their Women’s World Cup challenge back on track with a comfortable six-wicket victory against New Zealand on Monday.

Three days after a chastening loss to England in their opening match, the Proteas hit back with a well-rounded performance at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India, that will lift the players’ confidence for the remainder of the tournament.

Brits, delivered a characteristically muscular display at the top of the order, scoring an 89-ball 101 that allowed the Proteas to take a significant bite out of their net run-rate, which took a pasting after they were bowled out for 69 by England.

The 34-year-old right-hander may not be the most elegant player, but she deserves credit for the hard work she’s done to access more scoring areas. New Zealand attempts at frustrating her by bowling straight failed with Brits happy to smash over and through the off-side while standing well outside her leg-stump.

There were 15 fours and a six in what was her fourth century in her last five ODIs and her fifth this year. “I’ve been backing myself more in recent games,” said Brits. “I’ve been trying to expand my shotmaking, not be so one-dimensional and it was good to see that the hard work paid off today.”

After the early loss of skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Brits and Sune Luus knocked the stuffing out of an under-par target of 232, with a second-wicket partnership of 159. Luus initially faced a lot of dot balls but once she’d established herself the partnership gained momentum.

Brits blazed boundaries and Luus cleverly fed her the strike.

The pair countered whatever the Kiwis came up with, though the bowling was perhaps not of the standard they would have hoped for.

Brits celebrated her century by firing an imaginary arrow towards her teammates and revealed later that the bat she used was a new one. “It looks like it will be the one I use now,” she chirped.

Despite the loss of a few wickets as they chased a quick finish and a boost to their net run-rate, Luus held firm and finished off a fine performance with a lofted cover drive, that saw he end on 83 not out - an innings that included 10 fours and a six.

Earlier, the Proteas produced a stirring fightback in the field, led by superb ground fielding, some excellent catching and brilliance with the ball from Mlaba, who picked up 4/40.

New Zealand struggled against disciplined bowling in the first half of their innings, and despite losing only three wickets, were only scoring at four runs an over at the halfway mark.

Marizanne Kapp, playing a record-breaking 155th ODI, delivered the perfect start trapping the veteran Suzie Bates lbw with the first ball of the match. New Zealand couldn’t hit enough boundaries in the first power play and, importantly for the Proteas, the usually free-scoring Amelia Kerr was kept in check.

The pressure that was built, eventually forced Kerr, the player of the match in the T20 World Cup final between the two sides last year, into an error when she scooped Nadine de Klerk wide of mid-off where a diving Luus took a good catch.

The New Zealand captain Sophie Devine changed the momentum of her side’s innings in combination with Brooke Halliday. The pair added 86 for the fourth wicket off only 75 balls, and unlike the first 25 overs they were able to hit boundaries with greater regularity.

Halliday’s dismissal proved an important turning point in both the innings and match. Having hit six fours in her innings of 45, off only 37 balls, she top-edged a slog sweep and gave bowler Mlaba an easy catch for her first wicket.

That started a Kiwi collapse as the current holders of the T20 World Cup, lost their last seven wickets for only 44 runs in 55 balls. Devine, who was bowled off her pads by Mlaba, top scored with 85, hitting nine fours off 98 deliveries.

Besides Luus’ effort, Anneke Bosch produced a fine diving catch at point to get rid of Maddy Green, while Wolvaardt topped the lot with an outrageous one-hand grab at extra cover to send Lea Tahuhu on her way.

The ground fielding was of the highest quality also, with Bosch and Nadine de Klerk the stand-outs. The timely win will provide a major boost for the Proteas ahead of a tough assignment on Thursday against host nation India in Visakhapatnam.

