Britz blitz restores Proteas confidence at World Cup

Tazmin Brits made a fifth ODI century this year to help put SA's World Cup campaign back on track against New Zealand.

Tazmin Brits is that magical point where, as a batter, she gets asked to compare hundreds.

Monday’s 101, in SA’s six-wicket Women’s World Cup victory over New Zealand in Indore, India, was her fourth in her last five ODI innings and her fifth this year. It was also her first World Cup century, but she didn’t feel it was the best of the hundreds she’s made.

“This one was a bit fun. For some reason, I was middling the ball a bit better,” Brits said.

“But I think the best century was the one in Pakistan where ‘Kappy’ [Marizanne Kapp] and I batted for a long period of time. I think that was the toughest century I’ve had to make.”

She may come to reconsider that opinion. World Cup hundreds always carry greater value even if the physical exertion in that first ODI against Pakistan in Lahore last month when she made 101 and Kapp 121, was demanding.

What definitely doesn’t bear comparison is the rich vein of form Brits finds herself in. She’s the second highest run-score in ODIs this year with an aggregate of 749 runs, that is only bettered by the elegant Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who’s scored 959 runs, although she’s done so in five more innings than Brits.

Where the South African has her beat is the number of centuries - 5 to 4 - with Brits seeing the benefit of hours of hard work, in which she has tried to improve her range of shotmaking. “We’ve been having a lot of batting camps. Also, the position where I stand, and also maybe just the way I play the shot is a bit better. I’ve just tried to expand my shot selection a bit more, and I’ve been working very hard on that.”

Her offside play, previously not a strong suit, was the outstanding feature of her innings in Indore. While New Zealand tried to block off her scoring areas by bowling straight and setting packed leg-side fields, Brits was able to access the off-side, by stepping outside leg-stump.

She wasn’t tempted by the short ball, and when the Kiwi bowlers over-pitched, Brits unleashed some muscular drives down the ground.

The power she joked came from eating koeksisters, but the mental strength to overcome what was an embarrassing defeat to England in SA’s World Cup opener, came from within.

“It didn’t sit well with me,” Brits said of that 10-wicket loss. “I was actually very naar (nauseous). I didn’t even want to eat that night, and I overthought the process completely. But yeah, we put that in the past as quickly as possible, and we said, ‘we’ve got to move on to the next game.’”

The Proteas were supreme in all areas; disciplined with the ball early, they kept a reign on New Zealand’s scoring, they were desperate in the field, producing one of their best ground fielding displays for many years and their catching was sublime, including diving efforts from Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch and a one-handed grab by skipper Laura Wolvaardt that is an early candidate for catch of the tournament.

“Fielding is something we have been talking about a lot, so I’m glad that today was one of our better performances,” said Wolvaardt.

She was also pleased that the call to her teammates to move on quickly from that opening loss to England was heeded. “It’s such an amazing turnaround. This is what we knew we were capable of, I’m really happy with how quickly we put that behind us and bounced back today.”

It was a performance that restored confidence ahead of another difficult assignment Thursday in Visakhapatnam against host nation, India.

After the celebrations on Monday, Wolvaardt said attention would quickly turn to that match. “We need to forget about this as well because cricket starts at zero. Another big game, we need to be fully switched on. New venue too, we will do our prep and come back hard.”