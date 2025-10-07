Provincial teams disrupted by Proteas call-ups

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After completing resounding wins in their first matches in this season’s domestic Four-Day Series, the DP World Lions and Hollywoodbets Dolphins meet in Durban, with the depth of both teams being tested because of national call-ups.

The bizarre structure of cricket’s international calendar sees the Proteas play a T20 International in Windhoek on Saturday and then start a Test match in Lahore on Sunday. That has resulted in 29 players being roped in for international duty, with the Lions supplying nine players to both squads.

Three of the players involved in their innings and 134-run victory over Western Province at Newlands are travelling to the Namibian capital on Thursday for the one-off T20 International, which serves as a test event for the 2027 World Cup.

One of those, Kwena Maphaka, still needs to undertake a scan after straining his left hamstring while bowling in WP’s first innings last week. It didn’t prevent him from delivering 10 overs in the second innings, where he picked up 3/26.

Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are the other Lions players who featured last week, who have been included in the Proteas side, while Jason Smith, who made a half-century in the Dolphins’ successful fourth innings chase against Boland, will join them in Windhoek.

Provincial teams will need to get accustomed to such personnel disruptions this season, with an SA A team also scheduled to tour India for first-class and one-day matches alongside the Proteas in November.

The Lions’ head coach Russell Domingo said before the season that it would provide an examination of the depth available to the provinces and, through that, a broader test of the domestic system.

The Lions, who earned a share of the four-day title after a rain-interrupted final with the Titans ended in a draw last season, are arguably better placed than most to deal with the disruption. For this week at least they can call on Delano Potgieter and Codi Yusuf, who weren’t part of the side that won at Newlands, with new signing Siya Plaatjie.

The main concern for them is the absence of a frontline spinner, with Fortuin and Nqaba Peter absent because of the Proteas. The Dolphins, even without Prenelan Subrayen, have relied increasingly on Bryce Parsons recently. Though he only took one wicket in 40 overs in Paarl, his understanding of conditions at Kingsmead gives the KwaZulu-Natal side an advantage over the Lions.

The North West Dragons are now at the top of the table after two home victories against the KZN-Inland Tuskers and, surprisingly, the Northerns Titans.