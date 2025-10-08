Proteas aim to mute Indians in vital World Cup clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nadine de Klerk is happy about her spot in the batting order, given how difficult conditions have been so far.

South Africa’s next goal at the Women’s World Cup is to create silence.

Their first two matches have taken place in sparsely populated venues, with the tournament failing to garner enthusiasm, other than when the two host nations have been in action.

Thursday’s clash with India at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam will take place in an atmosphere that will be a stark contrast to the sedate surroundings and empty seats that greeted the Proteas in Guwahati and Indore.

The Indian team entered this tournament carrying the weight of their nation on their shoulders, with expectations heightened thanks to the large investment in the sport in that country, most notably the establishment of the Women’s Premier League.

A Milestone Moment 📹



Nadine de Klerk receives her 50th ODI cap from none other than Marizanne Kapp 💚

A celebration of hard work, #Unbreakable spirit, passion, and Protea pride 🇿🇦



Here’s to many more, Nads! 💪#TheProteas pic.twitter.com/j8OoFGFSzB — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 4, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team have started solidly beating co-hosts Sri Lanka and bitter neighbours Pakistan, but there is anticipation of a much harder battle against the Proteas.

South Africa bounced back superbly after an embarrassing defeat in their opening match, overwhelming New Zealand on Monday, and in India close attention was played not just to the outcome, but the manner in which it was achieved.

South Africa showed improvement in all areas, and enter Thursday’s match confident of building on the momentum they created against the Kiwis. “I think it’s going to be really important for us to rock up here, hit our straps and try and put them on the back foot as soon as possible,” said the Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk.

“When you bowl first, you want to strike early, you want to put teams on the back foot, and when you bat first, you want to kind of combat that, so you don’t want to lose two or three wickets in the power play.”

De Klerk made important contributions against New Zealand, picking up the wicket of Amelia Kerr, while he ground fielding helped set the tone for one of SA’s best performances in that department for many years.

With the bat, she’s been pushed to no.8, while Sinalo Jafta has moved to no.6, a surprising move, but one that SA will likely stick with Thursday given the reasonable job the wicket-keeper/batter did in the first two matches.

“I think obviously my role has been pretty clear. It’s kind of to come in, at the back end and finish games off. I think this World Cup might look a bit different, to be honest. It looks like the wickets aren’t the easiest to bat on. So, I think coming in a bit later, it’s still about finishing games off, but it might not be the same role in terms of trying to strike at a high strike rate and putting teams under pressure.”

While the expectation had been for high totals during the tournament, the opening rounds have proved to be a struggle for batters, with the spinners dominant. Australia have made the competition’s highest total - 326 against New Zealand - but it took a majestic century from Ashleigh Gardner to rescue them from a tricky position to reach that.

“I think it’s more about the tailenders adapting to the conditions and building a partnership with whoever’s in there and try to take games deep. It’s not necessarily been about making 300 plus scores, so I guess it’s about just scrapping all the runs you can and get to a competitive total.”