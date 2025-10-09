Maphaka out of Pakistan tour with hamstring injury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwena Maphaka will undergo rehab after picking up an injury in a domestic four-day match.

Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of action for four weeks after scans revealed a hamstring strain picked up while playing for the DP World Lions in the domestic Four-Day Series last week.

Maphaka will miss the Proteas’ one-off T20 International against Namibia on Saturday and the two limited-overs series against Pakistan later this month.

The 19-year-old first went off the field in his third over in the Lions’ match against Western Province at Newlands but returned to bowl 10 overs in the second innings, claiming three wickets, to help his team to a resounding victory.

Ottneil Baartman, who last featured for the Proteas in an ODI against Pakistan a year ago, will replace Maphaka for the match in Windhoek. Baartman has fallen out of favour but picked up five wickets for the Dolphins in their win against Boland in Paarl last week. He’s also been added to the squad for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

Lizaad Williams will take Maphaka’s place in the Proteas’ ODI squad that will play three matches against Pakistan.

Proteas T20I squad against Namibia

Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams.

Proteas T20I squad against Pakistan

David Miller (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.