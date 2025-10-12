Proteas rue missed opportunities as Pakistan dominate day 1 of first Test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senuran Muthusamy was the Proteas' most successful bowler on the first day in Lahore, taking 2/101 in 26 overs.

Not helped by dropping three catches, the Proteas finished the first day of their two-Test series against Pakistan hoping some of the rust apparent in their play will have disappeared as they seek a way back into the match.

Pakistan wore the smiles after dominating Sunday’s play in at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, finishing on 313/5, thanks to an unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership of 114, between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

The two had stabilised the innings, after the Proteas staged a fightback in the second half of the afternoon session, that culminated in three wickets around the tea interval, with the hosts total stuck on 199.

But through brilliant execution of the sweep, accompanied by good use of the feet against the South African spinners, Rizwan, who will resume on Monday 62 and Salman on 52, turned what was threatening to be a waste of an important toss, into a position of supremacy for the hosts.

South Africa decided to include all three front-line spinners in their starting XI, on a Gaddafi Stadium surface that is certainly dry and which during the afternoon clearly favoured the tweakers.

It meant a strange balance to the side, with Kagiso Rabada the primary provider of pace, while the batting contingent featured both Dewald Brevis and Tony de Zorzi, with David Bedingham omitted.

The first session was dominated by Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood and opener Imam ul-Haq, who is playing his first Test in two years. The Proteas weren’t able to build on the first-over dismissal of Abdullah Shafique, with Rabada who took that wicket, unable to bowl a consistent line and length.

It was the same for the spinners in that first session too, when batting conditions were at their best.

Simon Harmer, whose last Test was in 2023, was the best of the Proteas’ spin trio, before lunch ostensibly because he was able to control his line and length. It took Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy until that second session before they provided stand-in captain Aiden Markram with some control.

The nature of the pitch certainly changed after lunch, with several balls coming off the surface a lot more slowly after pitching. Having found batting so easy in the morning, Shan and Imam had to be more watchful in the afternoon.

They still wanted to play with the same intent they showed in the first session, but with South Africa also bowling better, the little bit of pressure created forced two chances. De Zorzi missed a difficult one at short leg when Shan had 61 and then Wiaan Mulder, who only bowled two overs with the new ball, shelled a much easier effort at mid-off to give Imam a reprieve when he had 72.

Both chances came off Subrayen’s bowling, but he earned a small reward when he trapped Shan lbw for 76, ending a partnership of 161 for the second wicket.

Senuran Muthusamy started South Africa’s best period of the day, taking two wickets in the over before tea; Imam was well caught by De Zorzi at short leg for 93 and then off the next ball Saud Shakeel was caught by Muthusamy.

Babar Azam, enthusiastically acclaimed by the locals when he arrived at the crease, was trapped lbw by Harmer after South Africa chose to review, causing jitters in the home dressing room.

But Rizwan and Salman, who was dropped at slip by Markram off Muthusamy when he had 36, regained control for the home team. On a pitch which will start to deteriorate rapidly, Pakistan are in a very strong position and it will take plenty of hard work for the current World Test Champions to get into a position from which they can win this Test.